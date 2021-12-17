Agfa-Gevaert: Publication of a transparency notification (AOC) – Regulated information

English Dutch

(Article 14 of the law of May 2, 2007 on the disclosure of significant shareholdings)

According to Agfa-Gevaert NV’s bylaws, the threshold as from which a shareholding needs to be disclosed, has been set at 3%, 5% and a multiple of 5%.

In conformity with the Law of May 2, 2007 regarding the disclosure of significant shareholdings in listed companies, Agfa-Gevaert (Euronext: AGFB) discloses the following declaration:

Active Ownership Capital S.à.r.l. has announced on December 15, 2021, that it managed a stake in Agfa-Gevaert as per December 10, 2021 of 27,149,297 voting rights or 16.68% (denominator is 162,795,008).

On this date, AOC Value S.A.S. individually held 16,582,228 voting rights or 10.19%, thus crossing the threshold of 10% upwards.

Also on this date, AOC Technology S.A.S., individually held 10,567,069 voting rights or 6.49%.

The total amount of voting rights held by the controlled undertakings as described below equals 16.68%.

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held

The full chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held has not changed since the last notification (it being specified however that Tamlino Import & Advisory LP has changed its name in Active Ownership LP, and Tamlino Investments Ltd. has changed its name in Active Ownership Management Ltd.)

Prior to this notification, on 25 June 2018, AOC Technology S.A.S., AOC Value S.A.S. and Active Ownership Fund SICAV-FIS SCS concluded an acting in concert agreement regarding the exercise of their voting rights in the issuer, Agfa-Gevaert NV. This agreement remains in place.

AOC Technology S.A.S. and AOC Value S.A.S. are both controlled by Active Ownership Fund SICAV-FIS SCS. Active Ownership Fund SICAV-FIS SCS is managed by Active Ownership Capital S.à.r.l., which is jointly controlled by two shareholders, Active Ownership Advisors GmbH and Active Ownership Investments Ltd.

Active Ownership Advisors GmbH is controlled by Florian Schuhbauer.

Active Ownership Investments Ltd. is controlled by Active Ownership LP (formerly known as Tamlino Import & Advisory LP), which is controlled by Active Ownership Management Ltd. (formerly known as Tamlino lnvestments Ltd., which is controlled by Klaus Röhrig.

On 1 October 2019 however, an agreement was concluded by Active Ownership Fund SICAV-FIS SCS regarding the appointment of Active Ownership Corporation S.à r.l. as AIFM for Active Ownership Fund SICAV-FIS SCS. Pursuant to this agreement and appointment, Active Ownership Corporation S.à r.l will exercise the voting rights with respect to shares held by Active Ownership Fund SICAV-FIS SCS. Active Ownership Corporation S.à r.l. is jointly controlled by Active Ownership Advisors GmbH and Active Ownership Investments Ltd. The control over these two shareholders has not changed since the last notification and remains as described above (except for the name changes referred to above).

The majority of the voting rights In AOC Technology S.A.S. and AOC Value S.A.S. are exercised by Active Ownership Fund SICAV-FIS SCS. The exercise of the voting rights in Active Ownership Fund SICAV-FIS SCS has been described above. AOC Value S.A.S. and AOC Technology S.A.S. are sister companies, both controlled by Active Ownership Fund SICAV-FIS SCS.

Notifications of important shareholdings to be made according to the Law of

May 2, 2007 or Agfa-Gevaert NV’s bylaws, should be sent to viviane.dictus@agfa.com .

