Leuven, 17 December 2021 (17.40 CET)

Prof. Dr. Marc De Ceuster becomes new chairman of KBC Ancora

Philippe Vanclooster appointed as independent director

On 26 November, Herman Vandaele stepped down as independent director and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Almancora Beheersmaatschappij NV - statutory director of KBC Ancora. The Board of Directors elected Fintrac BV, represented by Prof. Dr. Marc De Ceuster, as the new chairman. To replace Herman Vandaele as director, Philippe Vanclooster was appointed by the General Meeting.

New mandates for Prof. Dr. Marc De Ceuster

In addition to being chairman of the Board of Directors, Marc De Ceuster also chairs the Nomination Committee and the Remuneration Committee, succeeding Herman Vandaele. In his turn, Marc De Ceuster is succeeded by Philippe Vanclooster as member of the Audit Committee, the Nomination Committee and the Remuneration Committee.

Herman Vandaele has been a member of the Board of Directors as an independent director since 26 November 2010. He took on the role of chairman in November 2019. He is resigning his mandates because he has reached the statutory age limit.

Introduction to Philippe Vanclooster

Almancora Beheersmaatschappij NV welcomes a new director. On 26 November, Philippe Vanclooster was appointed as independent director. He has been appointed for a period of four years.

Philippe Vanclooster (born 1963) holds a master’s degree in law from Ghent University, is a graduate in economic law of the ULB (Université Libre de Bruxelles) and is a graduate in tax matters of the EHSAL Fiscale Hogeschool. He has more than 30 years of experience as a tax partner at PwC and is a member of the Board of Directors of the Institute of Tax Advisors and Accountants (ITAA) and, in this capacity, represents accountants and tax advisors both in Belgium and internationally.

Franky Depickere, Managing Director of Almancora Beheersmaatschappij, said: “On behalf of the Board of Directors and the management and also on my own behalf, I would like to thank Herman Vandaele sincerely for his contribution over the years. With the appointments of Marc De Ceuster as Chairman and Philippe Vanclooster as a Director, I am convinced that we have excellent successors.”

KBC Ancora is a listed company which holds 18.6% of the shares in KBC Group and which together with Cera, MRBB and the Other Permanent Shareholders is responsible for the shareholder stability and further development of the KBC group. As core shareholders of KBC Group, these parties have signed a shareholder agreement to that effect.

KBC Ancora Investor Relations & Press contact: Jan Bergmans

tel.: +32 (0)16 279672

e-mail: jan.bergmans@kbcancora.be or mailbox@kbcancora.be

