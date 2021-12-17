Tauriga Sciences Inc. Formally Submits its Clinical Study Protocol to the Institutional Review Board

Protocol Title: The Effect of CBD Gum on Nausea and Vomiting During Pregnancy



New York, NY, Dec. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB: TAUG) (“Tauriga” or the “Company”), a New York based diversified Life Sciences Company, today announced that it has formally submitted its Clinical Study Protocol (“Protocol”) to the Institutional Review Board (“IRB”). The Company’s Protocol Title: “The Effect of CBD Gum on Nausea and Vomiting During Pregnancy”.

The purpose of this Clinical Study is: to examine the Effects of Different Cannabidiol Doses on Reducing the Frequency and Severity of Nausea in Otherwise Healthy Pregnant Women with Excessive First Trimester Emesis and the Diagnosis of Hyperemesis Gravidarum.

Hyperemesis Gravidarum is also known as: Morning Sickness

On December 16, 2021 the IRB acknowledged receipt of the Company’s above-referenced Study Protocol (CIRBI Link: Pro00059685).

The IRB will begin Administrative Review of the Protocol Submission, and notify the Company if there are any clarifications required.

The Company’s proposed Cannabidiol delivery system (via: sublingual absorption / oral mucosa) utilizes its proprietary Cannabidiol infused chewing gum platform. This focuses on Sublingual Delivery, which refers to the pharmacological route of administration by which substances diffuse into the blood through tissues under the tongue. The Company expects to develop “mission critical” versions of its proprietary chewing gum, incorporating varying concentrations of CBD (potentially combined with other substances).

ABOUT TAURIGA SCIENCES INC.

Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (TAUG) is a revenue generating, diversified life sciences company, engaged in several major business activities and initiatives. The company manufactures and distributes several proprietary retail products and product lines, mainly focused on the Cannabidiol (“CBD”) and Cannabigerol (“CBG”) Edibles market segment. The main product line, branded as Tauri-Gum™, consists of a proprietary supplement chewing gum that is Kosher certified, Halal certified, and Vegan Formulated (CBD Infused Tauri-Gum™ Flavors: Mint, Blood Orange, Pomegranate), (CBG Infused Tauri-Gum™ Flavors: Peach-Lemon, Black Currant), (DELTA 8 THC Infused Tauri-Gum™ Flavor: Evergreen Mint), (Vitamin C + Zinc Infused Tauri-Gum™ Flavor: Pear Bellini), (Caffeine Infused Tauri-Gum™ Flavor: Cherry Lime Rickey), & (Vitamin D3 Infused Tauri-Gum™ Flavor: Golden Raspberry). The Company’s commercialization strategy consists of a broad array of retail customers, distributors, and a fast-growing E-Commerce business segment (E-Commerce website: www.taurigum.com). Please visit our corporate website, for additional information, as well as inquiries, at http://www.tauriga.com

Complementary to the Company’s retail business, is its ongoing Pharmaceutical Development initiative. This relates to the development of a proposed Pharmaceutical grade version of Tauri-Gum™, for nausea regulation (specifically designed for the following indication: Patients Subjected to Ongoing Chemotherapy Treatment). On March 22, 2021, the Company announced that it had Converted its U.S. Provisional Patent Application (filed on March 17, 2020) into a U.S. Non-Provisional Patent Application. The Patent, filed with the U.S.P.T.O. is Titled “MEDICATED CBD COMPOSITIONS, METHODS OF MANUFACTURING, AND METHODS OF TREATMENT”. On December 18, 2020 the Company disclosed that it had entered into a Master Services Agreement with CSTI to lead the Company's clinical development efforts.

The Company is headquartered in Wappingers Falls, New York. In addition, the Company operates two full time E-Commerce fulfillment centers: one located in Montgomery, Texas and the other in Brooklyn, New York.

