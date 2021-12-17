Scissor Lift Market Size and Share - US$5,075 Mn by 2028 Report Published By Acumen Research and Consulting

The Global Scissor Lift Market size is estimated to grow a CAGR above 6.8% over the forecast timeframe and reach a market value of around US $5,075Million by 2028.



LONDON, Dec. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A scissor lift is a construction type lift, also it is a mechanical lifting platform used to provide temporary access for people and equipment to high and unreachable areas. This device reaches vertical movement by the use of linked folding support arranged in patterns like crisscross or scissors. This lift is very helpful for workers, which perform precise tasks at high altitudes, from close inspection. There are five different types of scissor lifts hydraulic scissor lift, diesel scissor lifts, electric scissor lift, rough terrain scissor lift, and pneumatic scissor lift. Diesel scissor lifts are most commonly used on construction sites; also it is used for a number of applications, such as cleaning, cutting trees, painting, and others. These lifts are also recommended for indoor applications as well as outdoor applications. Moreover, this lift significantly reduces the risk of workers being injured, particularly to their back whilst they manually lift objects. Also, scissor lifts are sometimes used in surface preparation, coating, or inspection activities; these properties distinguish them from other heavy construction equipment, such as cranes. Furthermore, the surge in the adoption of scissor lift because of security concerns is expected to grow during the forecast period from 2021 to 2028.

Market Dynamics:

The increasing demand for hybrid and electric lifts in the construction industry in emerging countries is expected to drive the growth of the scissor lift market during the forecast period. In addition, rising concerns regarding workplace safety and implementation of strict worker safety laws in the developed economies are projected to foster the product demand which will provide growth expansion in the scissor lift market. However, the growing demand for building maintenance and repair activities is anticipated to further impel the scissor lift market growth over the forthcoming years.

The increasing uses of electric scissor lift in manufacturing hub, warehouse, automobile industry, and others has also led to an increase in demand. In addition, advanced control system, flexible operation with stable lifting and strong loading capability, load sensing with dual-zone control will further expand the demand of electric scissor lift globally. For instance, Snorkel launched a latest generation of electric slab scissor lift "S3019E" equipped by both electric drive and electric steer; this eliminates the risk of hydraulic leakage. Moreover, Zoom lion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co (Zoom lion) launched six scissor lift platforms in their electric hydraulic, electric and lithium battery powered lines. Furthermore, increase in the demand for electric scissor lifts due to the factors such as compact size, flexibility, favorable operation, increased productivity, electro-hydraulic drive and consistency with limited work area is anticipated to drive the popularity for electric scissor lift during the forecast period.

The electric scissor lift segment dominates the market with highest shares in 2020

In 2020, the electric scissor lift engine type segment occupied the substantial share and is expected to continue its trend during the forecast period, owing to the number of benefits provided through the electric scissor lift in industrial and commercial sectors such as zero-emissions and low noise over the operation of lift. Also, substantial digital application support will offer a positive outlook for the scissor lift market.

The less than 10 meters segment by lift height segment lead the market share in 2020

Less than 10 Meters segment dominated for the majority of the share and anticipated to grow during the forecast period from 2021 – 2028, owing to the rising popularity due to their ability to perform strong operations in places where there are obstacles indoor constructions. Additionally, production companies are installing less than10-meter scissor lifts to complete the interior of their buildings quickly and safely. Moreover, this segment is always used for access to interior roofs and ductwork of buildings. It is also used for washing or repairing windows, cutting trees and other maintenance work.

The construction industry segment accounted for a lucrative growth of the scissor lift market in 2020

The construction industry held the leading market share in 2020 due to the increased investment in new infrastructure. Also, reformation in the construction industry, including rising public-private relations (PPPs)in emerging countries are driving construction activities globally. In addition, construction activities are anticipated to move away from non-residential structures and shift towards the residential projects in the longer term, which will increase the demand for electric mini scissor lifts in the forthcoming years.

Regional Outlook

North America is projected to show robust growth rate of the scissor lift market in 2020, owing to the technological advancement, highest rate of rental service in the Aerial Work Platforms industry. In addition, rising number of residential and commercial constructions further increase the demand for scissor lift market. For instance, in 2018, JLG Industries announces upgrade of LRT series of rough terrain scissors. This upgrade has enhanced the efficiency, serviceability and efficiency of industrial machines. Moreover, future operation of ANSI standards is playing a major role to support the possible growth of North America region. Furthermore, Asia Pacific region is predicted to expand at a significant growth rate in scissor lift market throughout the forecast period, owing to the rising per capita income, growing pollution in the region and infrastructure development.

Major Players

This section of the report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. Some of the key players profiled in the report include HAULOTTE GROUP, Tech Mech, Terex Corporation, JLG Industries, MEC, Technosy sEquipments Private Limited, WIESE USA, Tadano Ltd., KATO WORKS CO., LTD., Galmon (Singapore) and among others.

January 17, 2019:JLG Industries, Inc., an Oshkosh Corporation company and a leading global manufacturer of aerial work platforms and telehandlers, announced an expansion to its BIM (building information modeling) library which includes company’s compact crawler booms.

February 9, 2021: MEC Aerial Work Platforms announced the extension of its latest innovation, the Xtra-Deck onto Booms. This provides an additional 20 inches of height with 3 telescopic guardrails so operators can safely gain extra height into restricted areas.

