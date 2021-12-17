Airport Transfer Services to Mammoth Lakes

Mammoth Lakes, Calif., Dec. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leave the car at home and travel to Mammoth Lakes via air this winter. Upon arrival at either the Eastern Sierra Regional Airport in Bishop or the Mammoth Yosemite Airport just outside of the Town of Mammoth Lakes, shuttle, taxi and rental car services are readily available to transfer you to town. Once in town, free transportation via Eastern Sierra Transit Authority allows the stress of driving in the snow to melt away.



Shuttle Service

MAWS offers service from the Eastern Sierra Regional Airport in Bishop as well as from the Mammoth Yosemite Airport. Tickets for a shared transfer shuttle from the Eastern Sierra Regional Airport to Mammoth Lakes will be available for $65 each way ($130 round trip).

MAWS also provides a variety of transportation options from the Mammoth Yosemite Airport (MMH) to the town of Mammoth Lakes and returning to MMH. Seats on a shared shuttle can be booked for $35 each way ($70 round trip). Private shuttles are also available from both airports. Advanced reservations are recommended. Go to www.mawshuttle.com to book your shuttle services.

Taxis

Taxi companies operate throughout the region. Service is limited, so advanced reservations are recommended.

Mammoth Cabs – Offering local taxi service, airport ground transportation, long distance trailhead shuttles and regional transportation. Call to book. (760) 924-2227

Mammoth Taxi – Locally owned and operated since 1994, Mammoth Taxi offers airport private and shared shuttle service, local taxi service, long distance trailhead shuttles and regional transportation. (760) 924-8294

Sierra Shuttle Services – Sierra Shuttle Service provides transportation to Mammoth Yosemite Airport, Mammoth Mountain Ski Area and June Mountain Ski Area, as well as local town shuttles and long distance transportation. (760) 914-2746

Mountain Pick Up Taxi – Mammoth Pick Up Taxi offers from both the Mammoth Yosemite Airport and the Eastern Sierra Regional Airport in Bishop as well as around town taxi services. (760) 965-6517



Rental Cars

Rental cars are available via Enterprise/National rental car companies out of both Eastern Sierra Regional Airport in Bishop as well as Mammoth Yosemite Airport. Vehicles with AWD, 4WD and snow tires are available.

Go to www.Enterprise.com or www.Nationalcar.com to book your rental car.



Go to VisitMammoth.com for more information about airport transfer services.

###