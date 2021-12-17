Novo Nordisk announces supply challenges for Wegovy® in the US

Bagsværd, Denmark, 17 December 2021 – Novo Nordisk today announced that a contract manufacturer filling syringes for Wegovy® pens for the US market has temporarily stopped deliveries and manufacturing following issues with Good Manufacturing Practices.

As a consequence, Novo Nordisk does not expect to be able to meet demand in the US in the first half of 2022 and few new patients are expected to be able to initiate treatment. The priority for Novo Nordisk is patients who have already initiated treatment with Wegovy®. Novo Nordisk currently expects to be able to meet demand in the US in the second half of 2022.

The supply challenges will not impact the previously communicated financial outlook for 2021. Novo Nordisk will provide the financial outlook for 2022 in connection with the announcement of the full-year 2021 results on 2 February 2022.

Conference call

On 20 December at 8.30 am CET, corresponding to 2.30 am EST, a conference call for investors will be held where members of management will elaborate on the issue. Investors will be able to listen in via a link on the investor section of novonordisk.com

