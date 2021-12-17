CoinAgenda Launches NiftyAgenda with NFT Gallery Showing and Performance by Pink Floyd’s Scott Page, at CES® AfterParty in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) - CoinAgenda (www.coinagenda.com), the premier global conference series connecting blockchain and cryptocurrency investors with startups since 2014, is announcing its newest NFT-focused event, NiftyAgenda, at an exclusive launch party on January 6 from 5-11 pm in Las Vegas, following CES®, the largest Consumer Electronics Show in the world. All NFT creators, innovators, buyers and media are invited.



NFT mainstream popularity exploded in 2021, starting in Q1 when Beeple’s Everydays: The First 5000s, sold in auction for $69 million, bringing rise for artists to take digital ownership and compensation over their art. With the sales of NFTs expected to exceed $20 billion by the end of 2021, NiftyAgenda will kick off with presentations and a meet-and-greet from the leaders behind the hottest upcoming NFT drops. Media, influencers, and verified NFT buyers are invited.



Following presentations by NFT creators and analysts will be an immersive digital gallery showcasing the NFT creators’ newest drops and a concert by Think:X, featuring legendary Pink Floyd sax player, and NFT creator Scott Page, and Jane's Addiction drummer, Stephen Perkins. This all-star line up will perform “Beyond the Wall,” an exploration of the music of Pink Floyd, for a Think Floyd experience. The concert will simultaneously happen with NFT demonstrations and videos in the background, a full bar and heavy hors d’oeuvres. NiftyAgenda is being held at an iconic former celebrity estate ten minutes from the Strip; location details will be given with ticket purchase. Space is limited.



NiftyAgenda tickets are available for $299 and include the meet-and-greet segment, NFT gallery showcase, and Think:X concert. For a limited time, NiftyAgenda ticket buyers also receive a CES VIP pass (valued at $299). NFT Gallery sponsorships and presentation slots are available. CES accredited media will be allowed in at no cost upon independent verification of credentials.





For more information, please contact contact@coinagenda.com.



ABOUT NIFTYAGENDA



NiftyAgenda brings together NFT creators, innovators, buyers and media. NiftyAgenda is the newest conference from CoinAgenda, which has been producing high-end crypto investor events globally since 2014.



ABOUT COINAGENDA



Now in its eighth year, CoinAgenda is the leading global conference series connecting professional investors, traders, family offices and digital currency funds with top entrepreneurs in the blockchain and cryptocurrency sectors. CoinAgenda is an experience that allows all attendees to meet, mingle, and get to know the leading thought leaders, entrepreneurs and investors in the sector, including memorable parties at unique locations.

