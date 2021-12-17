Warrenville Mortgage Loan Company Celebrates Pie Day

Warrenville, Dec. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Compass Mortgage recently celebrated Pie Day, a long-held tradition for the company based out of Warrenville Illinois. Compass Mortgage’s annual Compass Pie Days always takes place the week of Thanksgiving, and this year they are proud to have delivered their 3,500 pies to 11 locations across Illinois, Iowa, Florida, Minnesota, Tennessee and Wisconsin. All leftover pies were donated to local homeless shelters and food pantries. Compass Mortgage has created a recap video from Pie Day.

Compass Mortgage is dedicated to ensuring that all their clients' mortgage needs are properly met by helping them make informed choices regarding mortgage financing.

Blake De Young, Vice President of Marketing at Compass Mortgage, says, “Pie Day has been a tradition at Compass Mortgage for over a decade now. It originally started out as a simple way for us to say thank you to past clients, a little ‘thanks for doing business with us this year.’ At that time, this would equate to about 200 pies. Then we opened it up to all past clients, not just the ones we did business with in the previous year. From there, the momentum built. Two years ago, we opened it up to anyone and everyone! You don’t have to be a past client. Just call all your family and friends and enjoy some pies! We are at over 3,500 pies, and we are looking forward to keeping the tradition going!”

De Young says, “Over the years, we have seen so many people who participate come back every year for Pie Day. They love that it is one less thing they need to purchase or prepare. So, it’s really cool knowing that families are sharing a pie together, and we were able to help make it happen. We always purchase the pies from local bakeries, because as you know we are committed to supporting small businesses across the country.”

Every Pie Day, Compass Mortgage also hosts a special social media event. While this usually involves a photo contest where contestants submit a creative photo with them and their pie, the company expanded it this year. The competition now consists of either the photo, a creative song or a contest for the fastest pie eating time. One of the competitors this year even wrote a 2.5 min rap about pie and Compass Mortgage, including Compass Mortgage’s Get Committed program. Those interested can view the Pie Day Photo Contest WINNERS in this video.

With community programs like Pie Day and excellent mortgage services, Compass Mortgage has established themselves as a reliable company. Their reputation is further evidenced by their Google profile, where they hold a near perfect 4.9 out of 5 Star rating from over 750 reviews. Jennifer Fulton writes in her review, “Andres was extremely professional and walked me through every step of the home buying process. He was always available to answer any questions I had right away. I was scared to purchase my first home, and he made the whole process so easy and always kept me up to date on where my loan process was at. I would definitely use Andres and Compass Mortgage again.”

Anyone who wants to learn more about Compass Mortgage’s long standing Pie Day tradition or any of their services can visit the company's website here. Interested parties are encouraged to get in touch with the company via the contact form on their website. Blake De Young can also be directly contacted via phone or email. Compass Mortgage maintains a presence on social media platforms, including Facebook, YouTube, Twitter and more.

