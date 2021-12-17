EQRx Debuts as Publicly Traded Company to Develop and Deliver Innovative Medicines at Radically Lower Prices

Business combination with CM Life Sciences III results in approximately $1.3 billion in cash proceeds

Combined company to trade on Nasdaq Global Market under ticker “EQRX”

NEW YORK and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Dec. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CM Life Sciences III (Nasdaq: CMLT, CMLTW, CMLTU), a life science-focused special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, sponsored by affiliates of Casdin Capital, LLC and Corvex Management LP, and EQRx, Inc., a new type of pharmaceutical company committed to developing and delivering important new medicines to patients at radically lower prices, today announced the completion of their business combination. The business combination was approved by CM Life Sciences III’s stockholders at its special meeting held on December 16, 2021.

EQRx, Inc., the resulting combined company, and its common stock and warrants will commence trading on the Nasdaq Global Market on Monday, December 20, 2021, under ticker symbols “EQRX” and “EQRXW,” respectively. As a result of the business combination and the previously announced private placement, EQRx received approximately $1.3 billion in cash proceeds after deducting certain transaction fees and expenses. The CUSIP number for EQRx’s common stock is 26886C 107 and 26886C 115 for the warrants.

“We are excited to begin a new chapter as a publicly traded company to make sustainable and affordable drug pricing a reality,” said Melanie Nallicheri, chief executive officer of EQRx. “EQRx is well-positioned to develop a broad portfolio of innovative, lower-cost medicines while building unique long-term partnerships with payers and health systems to benefit people around the world.”

EQRx’s growing pipeline of 10+ programs includes two pre-registrational oncology assets (aumolertinib and sugemalimab) that have demonstrated positive Phase 3 data for the treatment of patients with advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). In addition, EQRx continues to advance multiple other clinical and preclinical-stage programs and is further expanding its portfolio through drug engineering collaborations with leading drug discovery companies.

