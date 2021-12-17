St. Louis Park Outpatient Rehabilitation Center Recognizes Physical Therapy Assistant as Clinical Instructor of the Year

Saint Louis Park, Dec. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sholom’s Physical Therapy Assistant Meredith McCarthy was named Clinical Instructor of the Year by Anoka Technical College, recognizing Meredith’s dedication and expertise in the field of physical therapy. Meredith is a member of Sholom’s highly regarded Physical Therapy program.

“Sholom has always taken great pride in providing a true continuum of care for our community and our physical therapy department has always been a key component of that care,” said Sholom CEO Barb Klick. “Whether it is relearning how to move after surgery or learning how to overcome COVID-induced physical or mental changes, Sholom’s physical therapy team has always been on the leading edge of delivering new methods of care. Meredith shows how it is our highly trained, highly motivated, and rightfully recognized people who provide the best in-person care for today’s seniors.”

Meredith works on Sholom’s West Campus in St. Louis Park and is known for her ability to not only work with patients, but to help others learn the latest techniques of care.

“At the end of the day, direct care is provided by people for people,” Klick said, “and Meredith delivers care with heart and soul and with the spirit of Sholom. We are all so proud of her and this well-deserved recognition.”

Sholom’s Auxiliary and donors have recently provided funding for new rehabilitation equipment to ensure Sholom’s patients have the latest tools available to provide care.

“We know new tools and techniques can bring better outcomes for our seniors, but Sholom’s team is always up for the challenge to learn new things and pass that knowledge on,” Klick said. “Meredith embraces the idea of both teaching others and learning from others to ensure we are all at our best.”

Situated on campuses in St. Paul and St. Louis Park, Minnesota, Sholom in partnership with our community, supports adults in need across the full continuum of care for seniors and those requiring rehabilitation services. Founded more than a century ago, Sholom's services allow life in a Jewish environment where all are welcome. Sholom has built a reputation for excellence in providing high quality elder care. Recognizing that our seniors are individuals with psychological, emotional, spiritual, social and physical needs, Sholom is committed to working with individuals and their loved ones to find the most comfortable and enjoyable living arrangements.

