DEE Inc. CEO, Sandra Daley teams up with Botswana Investment and Trade Centre for the 2022 Botswana Trade and Investment Mission

ORLANDO, FL., Dec. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With her ongoing success as an entrepreneur and business owner, CEO Sandra Daley is now working towards bridging the gap of access and exchange in Botswana. Through a partnership with the Botswana Investment and Trade Centre (BITC), DEE Inc. will facilitate the mission to connect participating U.S. companies with their Botswanan counterparts to foster an exchange of ideas, products, and services. The event will take place in Botswana over three days from: February 17-19, 2021.

The trade mission will create opportunities for private businesses in Botswana, Europe, the U.S, as well as participating U.S. cities, to foster a collaborative exchange of ideas, products, and services across four focus sectors (i.e., Technology Center, Education, Financial & Business Services and Renewable Energy). The mission is still looking for companies to join or sponsor the mission as well. For more information on participation or sponsorship companies can reach out to info@deeenterprise.com or call 1-888-354-6764.

All participants will be able to identify new business opportunities for imports and exports, exchange know-how, and find partners for future business development. The aim is for all participants to forge a united bond of trade that includes international delegation of private business sectors ranging from start-ups to established companies and help in mobilizing both human and capital resources to further advance Botswana through the BITC Goals and Objectives.

DEE Inc. is the U.S host company for the mission, and is looking forward to the success of the mission. To find out more about DEE Inc. and CEO Sandra Daley please visit, http://www.deenterprise.com/home.html.

About DEE INC.

About DEE INC.

DEE, Inc. prides itself on the values of Respect, Integrity, and Ethics.

DEE Inc. is a Women Owned Small Business. Comprised of Business Solution services, DEEpay Financial, 247GTV, the SpiritTV Stick, and Destiny Learning Center, Destiny Executive Enterprise is a rapidly growing and evolving company. CEO Sandra Daley has 20+ years as an entrepreneur, engineer, and ‘Out-of-the Box’ professional. To learn more about Daley and DEE, Inc. please visit, http://www.deenterprise.com/home.html