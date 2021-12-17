Mercedes 48-Volt Battery Defect Investigation – Owners & Lessees Of 2019-2022 Mercedes E- & CLS-Class & Mercedes GLE 450, GLS 450 Vehicles Encouraged To Contact Kehoe Law Firm, P.C.

PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. is investigating potential consumer class action claims on behalf of owners and lessees of 2019-2022 Mercedes-Benz E-Class, Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class, Mercedes-Benz GLE 450, and Mercedes-Benz GLS 450 vehicles.



The investigation concerns battery failure of the 48-Volt battery in certain Mercedes vehicles, which can cause a vehicle not to start, thereby requiring towing and/or battery replacement.

Owners And Lessees Of Mercedes-Benz Vehicles Who Have Experienced Battery Failure Are Encouraged To Contact Kehoe Law Firm, P.C., John Kehoe, Esq., jkehoe@kehoelawfirm.com, info@Kehoelawfirm.Com, To Learn More About The Battery Defect Investigation Or Potential Legal Claims.

