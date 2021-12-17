LexaGene Announces Results of Annual General and Special Meeting

BEVERLY, Mass., Dec. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LexaGene Holdings, Inc., (TSX-V: LXG; OTCQB: LXXGF) (the “Company”), a molecular diagnostics company that has commercialized an instrument for automated multiplex PCR testing, is pleased to announce the voting results of the Company’s 2021 Annual General Special Meeting (the “Meeting”) held on December 16, 2021 in Vancouver, British Columbia.



A total of 50,094,097 common shares were voted at the Meeting, representing 41.97% of the votes attached to all outstanding common shares of the Company.

All matters presented for shareholder approval at the Meeting were duly authorized and approved as follows:

To set the number of Directors to be elected at five.

Election of Directors.

The appointment of RSM US LLP, Certified Public Accountants, as auditor of the Company for the ensuing year.

The adoption by the Company of New Articles.

Increase the number of Common Shares available for conversion of Restricted Share Units.

Increase the number of Common Shares available for exercise of Options

Detailed voting results for the election of directors were as follows:

Name Shares Voted For % Shares Withheld / Abstain % Dr. John (Jack) Regan 23,261,101 95.39 1,123,964 4.61 Stephen Mastrocola 23,184,814 95.40 1,117,128 4.60 Thomas Richard Slezak 23,241,987 95.31 1,143,078 4.69 Dr. Jane Sykes 23,222,315 95.23 1,162,750 4.77 Joseph Caruso 23,088,689 94.68 1,296,376 5.32

For further details regarding the voting results of the Meeting, please refer to the Company’s Report of Voting Results filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com

About LexaGene Holdings Inc.

LexaGene is a molecular diagnostics company that develops molecular diagnostic systems for pathogen detection and genetic testing for other molecular markers for on-site rapid testing in veterinary diagnostics, food safety and for use in open-access markets such as clinical research, agricultural testing, and biodefense. End-users simply need to collect a sample, load it onto the instrument with a sample preparation cartridge, enter sample ID and press ‘go’. The MiQLab™ system delivers excellent sensitivity, specificity, and breadth of detection and can return results in approximately two hours. The unique open-access feature is designed for custom testing so that end-users can load their own real-time PCR assays onto the instrument to target any genetic target of interest.

