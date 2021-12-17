NexOptic Presents A Deep Dive Into its Artificial Intelligence at ALIIS™ AI Day to be Streamed Live 12 Noon PST December 21, 2021

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NexOptic Technology Corp. (“NexOptic”) (TSX VENTURE: NXO) (OTCQB: NXOPF) (FSE: E3O1) is inviting the next generation of talented creators and innovators to join members of NexOptic’s AI team for a live presentation of all things Aliis™, NexOptic’s AI enabled computer vision.



This event, titled ALIIS™ AI Day, will be streamed live from 12 Noon PST on Tuesday December 21st. A behind the scenes look at the technology and innovations that power NexOptic’s Aliis will be showcased from data pipelines & training neural networks, modelling industry problems, to the Aliis software development kit and deploying to real world applications. The presentation will be geared towards industry professionals and aspiring machine learning talent, but will benefit anyone interested in the leading edge of AI enabled computer vision including NexOptic shareholders.

Interested parties can join the event live by visiting tinyurl.com/AliisAIDay .

Event information is also available on NexOptic’s event page nexoptic.com/events .

ALIIS™ in a Nutshell

Engineered for today and for the metaverse, ALIIS™ (All Light Intelligent Imaging Solutions) is a machine-learning AI suite providing significant instant energy savings, advanced data compression and enhancements to images and videos in the areas of edge processing, shutter speed, resolution and sharpness, image-noise and motion-blur, and image colour and detail. These patented and patent pending solutions can be integrated with imaging devices such as smartphones, smart security cameras, Internet of Things (IoT) devices, automotive platforms, medical imaging technologies, DSLR cameras and more. Additionally, Aliis does all of this while compressing data and reducing media file size, making it ideal for the storage and transmission of image data. For more information, visit www.nexoptic.com/aliis .

What You Need to Know About NexOptic

NexOptic is an innovative imaging AI company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada with operations in Seoul, South Korea, offering world-leading patented and patent pending AI solutions for energy savings, data compression and image and video enhancement known as ALIIS™ (All Light Intelligent Imaging Solutions). ALIIS is engineered for today and for the metaverse and simultaneously influences the imaging and AI industries. NexOptic is a member of the Qualcomm® Platform Solutions Ecosystem and is also a member of Qualcomm’s Advantage Network as well as a Preferred Partner in the NVIDIA Partner Network, and is a member of the Arm® AI Partner Program. For more information, visit www.nexoptic.com .

Media and Investor Enquiries

Tel: +1 (604) 669-7330 x 202

Email: look@nexoptic.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including, but not limited to, statements with respect to expectations concerning the development of its artificial intelligence technologies, and expected results, specifications, capabilities, and applications thereof. The reader is cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other factors which are difficult to predict and that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the then current expectations, beliefs, assumptions, estimates and forecasts about the business and the industry and markets in which the Company operates and are qualified in their entirety by the inherent risks and uncertainties surrounding future expectations, including, among others: risks commonly associated with the development of new technologies, including the Company’s AI technologies, sport optics product designs and additional work may be required to confirm potential applications and feasibility of such technologies or for the successful commercialization of its offerings; the Company may not be able to complete product development as currently expected; potential applications of the Company’s technology are based on limited studies and may not be representative of the broader market; the risk that all designs may not achieve expected results; the Company may not be able to reach commercial success; the Company may not be able to source components for some of its products on a cost-effective basis; the Company may not have access to necessary financing on acceptable terms or at all; pending or future patent applications may not be approved as contemplated or at all; and other risks inherent with technology and product development and the business of the Company. Such forward-looking statements should therefore be construed considering such factors. Other than in accordance with its legal or regulatory obligations, the Company is not under any obligation and it expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.