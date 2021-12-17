A Winning Streak: Longo’s Becomes First Grocery Retailer to Win Canada’s Most Admired Corporate Culture Award Three Times in a Row

TORONTO, Dec. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Longo Brothers Fruit Market (“Longo’s”) is pleased to announce that it is the recipient of the prestigious 2021 Canada's Most Admired Corporate Cultures award presented by Waterstone Human Capital.



Recognized as a mark of excellence in culture and performance, the award highlights organizations who are setting the bar high and have demonstrated true vision, leadership and excellence in corporate social responsibility.

For Longo’s, this award is uniquely memorable as they are now the first grocery retailer in Canada to win this award for the third time in a row.

"We are immensely proud that we have one of the lowest turnover rates in the business as a direct result of the investment in training and culture," said Anthony Longo, President and Chief Executive Officer of Longo's. "Each Longo's Team Member owns an equal share in this award because of their commitment to excellence, dedication to family values and genuine care."

Longo's was founded in 1956 and currently operates 36 stores and Grocery Gateway delivery, employing more than 5,000 Team Members across Ontario. They have become a household name synonymous with family values. This year, perhaps more than any other year, Longo's recognizes the importance that culture plays into the bigger picture of operating a business.

"The past two years have brought sweeping changes to how we live, work, and lead," said Longo. "This disruption has reminded us that having a strong, positive organizational culture is a cornerstone to success and always will be."

The full list of Most Admired Corporate Cultures can be found HERE.

“We are thrilled to be recognized alongside some tremendous companies this year,” said Longo. “It is the everyday steps we take toward fueling happier healthier lives that contribute to a better, more inclusive company and world.”

Longo’s has always prioritized investing in their people and culture. They have a Good Jobs strategy aligned to the Good Jobs Institute, a non-profit 501(C)(3) start-up social enterprise, founded in 2017 that focuses on moving towards offering a living wage for all full time Team Members, including a very comprehensive benefits offering. They invested in training tools that allow teams to learn on their mobile devices daily. In addition, they launched a recognition platform that has further enhanced culture and has resulted in one of the lowest turn-over rates in the business. They are optimistic about the future and the great career opportunities within the business and industry.

Longo’s has won many accolades over the course of the past year, including the 2020 Canadian Independent Grocer of the Year Awards and #1 Grocery Store and #1 Delivery Brand in Leger WOW Study. Longo’s was also recognized as Canada’s Best Employer by Forbes in 2021, the only Grocery Retailer to gain that accolade.

About Longo's Brothers Fruit Market

Longo's is a family-operated Canadian organization that started in 1956 when three brothers, Tommy, Joe and Gus, opened their first fruit market. What began as a small family-run store has since grown to a company that operates 36 stores in communities across Toronto and the GTA, as well as Grocery Gateway, the leader in online sales of home-delivered groceries.

Today, Longo's maintains the same family-based values as they did 65 years ago, putting Family Standards at the heart of everything they do. Longo's is proud to serve their Guests the quality standard of food they believe every family deserves and to give back to the communities they operate in through the Longo's Family Charitable Foundation.

For more information, please visit Longos.com

About Waterstone Human Capital

At Waterstone Human Capital, we inspire organizations to build high-performance cultures. We're a human capital management consulting firm specializing in retained executive search, cultural measurement and assessment, and leadership training and development. We have successfully helped hundreds of entrepreneurial-minded, high-growth organizations across North America recruit, measure and train for fit. Waterstone is also the founder of Canada's Most Admired™ Corporate Cultures and Canada's Most Admired™ CEO programs. These national programs annually recognize best-in-class Canadian organizations and CEOs, for fostering cultures that enhance performance and help sustain a competitive advantage.

For more information, please visit waterstonehc.com or canadasmostadmired.com

