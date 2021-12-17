AspireHR and WorkForce Software Announce Rapid Solution for Companies Impacted by Ransomware Attack

Dallas, Texas, Dec. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AspireHR, in partnership with WorkForce Software, has announced a rapid solution available to companies affected by the recent Kronos ransomware attack. This attack has left companies without access to critical data and systems, impacting business continuity to track hours and issue paychecks.

“For those affected, it may take weeks to get back up and running again. This rapid solution from WorkForce Software offers companies an immediate lifeline for time, absence, scheduling, and pay to help them recover as quickly as possible,” says Kevin Chase, CEO of AspireHR.

The Rapid Response solution:



• Can be delivered in 24 hours

• Includes five days of customer testing and training to support your HR, Ops, and Payroll teams

• Only requires a one-time set-up fee that covers data integration, payroll data export and training

• Is offered as a monthly service with no minimum term; when your existing solutions are back online, simply switch back or license for future use with credit for Rapid Response investments



“As a workforce management software provider, WorkForce Software understands the seriousness of this event and the far-reaching impact it has on employers, employees and their families,” says Mike Morini, CEO of WorkForce Software. “Our WorkForce Software family is united in a desire to help. Without hesitation, we have rallied to deliver this solution to companies that were affected. At this time of the year, no one should be worried about whether or not they will be paid for the work they have done. We are pleased to offer our enterprise-grade option to companies who have been impacted.”



If your company has been affected by the recent ransomware attack and would like to learn more about this solution, please contact sales@aspirehr.com.



About AspireHR

AspireHR delivers the power of the Cloud and Human Experience Management (HXM) to create employee-first successes and next-generation HR experiences that empower individuals, simplify everyday processes, and enable leaders to make strategic, people-focused decisions that also improve the bottom line. AspireHR helps drive business success through digital transformation, and is proud to be a WBENC-certified, woman-owned, SAP Gold Partner. For more information about AspireHR, visit: www.aspirehr.com

About WorkForce Software

WorkForce Software is the first global provider of workforce management solutions with integrated employee experience capabilities. The company’s WorkForce Suite adapts to each organization’s needs—no matter how unique their pay rules, labor regulations, and schedules—while delivering a breakthrough employee experience at the time and place work happens. Enterprise-grade and future-ready, WorkForce Software is helping some of the world’s most innovative organizations optimize their workforce, protect against compliance risks, and increase employee engagement to unlock new potential for resiliency and optimal performance. Whether your employees are deskless or office workers, unionized, full-time, part-time, or seasonal, WorkForce Software makes managing your global workforce easy, less costly, and more rewarding for everyone. For more information, please visit www.workforcesoftware.com.

