Trillion Energy Announces Results of Special Stockholders Meeting

Vancouver, BC and Ankara, Turkey, Dec. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trillion Energy International Inc. (“Trillion” or the “Company”) (CSE: TCF) (OTC: TCFF) (Frankfurt: 3P2N) is pleased to announce the results of its December 17, 2021 Special Meeting of Stockholders (the “Meeting”). The sole issue voted on at the meeting was the proposed redomicile from Delaware to British Columbia.



A total of 100,777,850 shares, representing 54.45% of shares outstanding, were represented at the meeting in person or by proxy. The results of the vote were as follows:

Total %

For 100,590,673 54.35

Against 158,224 0.08

Abstained 34,953 0.02

Not voted 84,291,943 45.55

The Company will proceed with the move effective January 1, 2022.

No material changes to the board, management, day-to-day conduct of the business of the Company or its strategy will occur as a result of the redomicile. Management expects a reduction in the Company’s regulatory compliance costs and an enhanced ability to access the capital markets. Completion of the repatriation will reduce or eliminated certain U.S. resale restrictions on common shares previously issued by the Company in private placement transactions as the Company will meet the definition of a “foreign private issuer”, as defined under Rule 3b-4 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. For further details of the move see the Company’s news releases dated September 1, 2021.

No change is expected to the Company’s ticker symbols. The Company will continue under the name Trillion Energy Inc.

About the Company

Trillion Energy is an oil and gas producing company with multiple assets throughout Turkey and Bulgaria. The Company is 49% owner of the SASB natural gas field, one of the Black Sea’s first and largest scale natural gas development projects; a 19.6% (except three wells with 9.8%) interest in the Cendere oil field; and in Bulgaria, the Vranino 1-11 block, a prospective unconventional natural gas property.

Contact

Art Halleran: 1-250-996-4211

www.trillionenergy.com

info@trillionenergy.com