READOUT: SBA Administrator Visits New Haven and Hartford, Connecticut Small Businesses, Promote the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law

Hartford, CT, Dec. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Thursday, Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman , head of the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) , visited New Haven and Hartford, Connecticut, to meet with small business owners and to promote how the recently passed Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL) will bring communities together to build a better America. Administrator Guzman kicked off her visit with New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker at Attikus Book Store and Café and later met with Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont at Meriden Sewage Treatment Plant.

“It was a privilege to see firsthand the grit, resilience, and fortitude of Connecticut’s small business owners and workers as we work to Build a Better America,” said Administrator Guzman. “Under President Biden’s leadership, the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law is set to deliver historic new investments in America’s economy and our most critical systems, creating more contracting opportunities for our entrepreneurs. My thanks to Governor Lamont and his team for simplifying access to procurement so more Connecticut small and disadvantaged businesses can stand ready to help build America’s next great economy—one that creates more good jobs and lifts up more families and communities.”

After breakfast with Mayor Elicker, the Administrator stopped by the historic Shubert Theater, a Shuttered Venue Operators Grant (SVOG) recipient. While there, she met with Anthony McDonald, Shubert Theatre CEO and toured the facility to see how SBA’s economic relief funding helped the venue save jobs and weather the pandemic.

Administrator Guzman also toured a series of New Haven pizza spots throughout the day, including Modern Apizza, Frank Pepe Pizzeria, and Sally’s Apizza. She met with owners and staff at each restaurant to hear about their experience during the height of the pandemic and to discuss the SBA’s impact on the recovery of America's small businesses.

To conclude her trip to Connecticut, the Administrator met with Governor Ned Lamont, where they discussed the implementation of BIL in Connecticut, how SBA programs have assisted the state's economic growth and the benefits of President Biden’s Build Back Better Act.

Cabinet-level officials are traveling the country to discuss how the historic provisions of BIL will bring communities together and equitably invest in our country's infrastructure and significantly improve the lives of the American people.

The trip marks Administrator Guzman's first visit to Connecticut since her confirmation. Since June, Administrator Guzman has visited 21 states and U.S. territories, including Puerto Rico.

