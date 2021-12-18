InMed Announces Results of 2021 Annual General Meeting

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (“InMed” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: INM), a leader in the development, manufacturing and commercialization of rare cannabinoids, today confirmed that, at its annual general meeting of shareholders held on December 17, 2021 (the “Meeting”), all of the matters put forward before shareholders for consideration and approval as set out in InMed’s notice of meeting and management information circular, dated October 28, 2021, were approved by the shareholders. In particular, shareholders approved the election of all director nominees to hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are elected or appointed. Results of the vote for the election of directors at the Meeting are set out as follows:

Director

Votes For Withheld Votes Number Percentage Number Percentage Eric A. Adams 2,960,270 93.98% 189,717 6.02% Adam Cutler 2,980,880 94.63% 169,107 5.37% William J. Garner 2,957,803 93.90% 192,184 6.10% Andrew Hull 2,980,096 94.61% 169,891 5.39% Catherine Sazdanoff 2,902,565 92.14% 247,422 7.86%



InMed filed a report of voting results on SEDAR at www.sedar.com on December 17, 2021.

About InMed: InMed Pharmaceuticals is a global leader in the development, manufacturing and commercialization of rare cannabinoids. Together with its subsidiary, BayMedica LLC, the Company has unparalleled cannabinoid manufacturing capabilities to serve a spectrum of consumer markets, including pharmaceutical and health and wellness. InMed is a clinical-stage company developing a pipeline of rare cannabinoid therapeutics and dedicated to delivering new treatment alternatives to patients that may benefit from cannabinoid-based pharmaceutical drugs. For more information, visit www.inmedpharma.com and www.baymedica.com.

