Purpose Investments Inc. Announces December Monthly Distributions and Final Annual 2021 Capital Gains Distributions

TORONTO, Dec. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Purpose Investments Inc. (“Purpose”) is pleased to announce distributions for the month of December 2021 and final annual 2021 capital gain distributions for its open-end exchange traded funds and closed-end funds (“the Funds”).

December 2021 Monthly Distributions

The ex-distribution date for all ETFs is December 24, 2021, with the exception of Purpose High Interest Savings ETF and Purpose US Cash Fund, which have an ex-distribution date of December 31, 2021. The ex-distribution date for all closed-end funds is December 30, 2021.   

Open-End FundsTicker
Symbol		Distribution
per share/unit		Record
Date		Payable
Date		Distribution
Frequency
Purpose Core Dividend Fund - ETF SeriesPDF$0.0850112/29/202101/10/2022Monthly
Purpose Enhanced Dividend Fund – ETF SeriesPDIV$0.0522112/29/202101/10/2022Monthly
Purpose Total Return Bond Fund - ETF SeriesPBD$0.0520112/29/202101/10/2022Monthly
Purpose Real Estate Income Fund – ETF SeriesPHR$0.0720112/29/202101/10/2022Monthly
Purpose Monthly Income Fund - ETF SeriesPIN$0.0830112/29/202101/10/2022Monthly
Purpose Premium Yield Fund – ETF SeriesPYF$0.0830112/29/202101/10/2022Monthly
Purpose Premium Yield Fund Non-Currency Hedged USD – ETF SeriesPYF.UUS $ 0.0885112/29/202101/10/2022Monthly
Purpose Premium Yield Fund Non-Currency Hedged – ETF SeriesPYF.B$0.0885112/29/202101/10/2022Monthly
Purpose Canadian Financial Income Fund – ETF SeriesBNC$0.0850112/29/202101/10/2022Monthly
Purpose Conservative Income Fund – ETF SeriesPRP$0.0540112/29/202101/10/2022Monthly
Purpose International Tactical Hedged Equity Fund – ETF SeriesPHW$0.1000112/29/202101/10/2022Quarterly
Purpose Diversified Real Asset Fund – ETF SeriesPRA$0.0750112/29/202101/10/2022Quarterly
Purpose Enhanced Premium Yield Fund – ETF SeriesPAYF$0.1181112/29/202101/10/2022Monthly
Purpose International Dividend Fund – ETF UnitsPID$0.078012/29/202101/10/2022Monthly
Purpose US Dividend Fund – ETF UnitsPUD$0.065012/29/202101/10/2022Monthly
Purpose US Dividend Fund Non-Currency Hedged – ETF UnitsPUD.B$0.076012/29/202101/10/2022Monthly
Purpose Global Bond Fund – ETF UnitsBND$0.058512/29/202101/10/2022Monthly
Purpose High Interest Savings ETFPSA$0.025612/31/202101/10/2022Monthly
Purpose US Cash Fund – ETF UnitsPSU.UUS$ 0.027412/31/202101/10/2022Monthly
Purpose Strategic Yield Fund – ETF UnitsSYLD$0.097012/29/202101/10/2022Monthly
Purpose Multi-Asset Income Fund – ETF UnitsPINC$0.084012/29/202101/10/2022Monthly
Purpose Global Bond Class – ETF UnitsIGB$0.0602112/29/202101/10/2022Monthly
Purpose Canadian Preferred Share Fund – ETF UnitsRPS$0.095012/29/202101/10/2022Monthly
Purpose Core Equity Income Fund – ETF SeriesRDE$0.0650112/29/202101/10/2022Monthly
Purpose US Preferred Share Fund – ETF UnitsRPU$0.094012/29/202101/10/2022Monthly
Purpose US Preferred Share Fund Non-Currency Hedged – ETF Units2RPU.B / RPU.U$0.094012/29/202101/10/2022Monthly
Purpose Emerging Markets Dividend Fund – ETF UnitsREM$0.058012/29/202101/10/2022Monthly
Purpose Global Flexible Credit Fund – ETF UnitsFLX$0.029712/29/202101/10/2022Monthly
Purpose Global Flexible Credit Fund - Non-Currency Hedged USD – ETF UnitsFLX.UUS$ 0.037512/29/202101/10/2022Monthly
Purpose Global Flexible Credit Fund - Non-Currency Hedged – ETF UnitsFLX.B$0.036512/29/202101/10/2022Monthly
Black Diamond Global Equity Fund – ETF UnitsBDEQ$0.011212/29/202101/10/2022Monthly
Black Diamond Distressed Opportunities Fund – ETF UnitsBDOP$0.007512/29/202101/10/2022Monthly
Purpose Marijuana Opportunities Fund – ETF UnitsMJJ$0.010012/29/202101/10/2022Quarterly
Purpose Global Climate Opportunities Fund – ETF UnitsCLMT$0.010012/29/202101/10/2022Monthly
Purpose Credit Opportunities Fund – ETF UnitsCROP$0.087512/29/202101/10/2022Monthly
Purpose Bitcoin Yield ETF – ETF UnitsBTCY$0.100012/29/202101/10/2022Monthly
Purpose Bitcoin Yield ETF – ETF Non-Currency hedged UnitsBTCY.B$0.103512/29/202101/10/2022Monthly
Purpose Bitcoin Yield ETF – ETF Units Non-Currency Hedged USD UnitsBTCY.UUS$ 0.100012/29/202101/10/2022Monthly
Purpose Ether Yield ETF – ETF UnitsETHY$0.140012/29/202101/10/2022Monthly
Purpose Ether Yield ETF – ETF Non-Currency hedged UnitsETHY.B$0.155012/29/202101/10/2022Monthly
Purpose Ether Yield ETF – ETF Units Non-Currency Hedged USD UnitsETHY.UUS$ 0.140012/29/202101/10/2022Monthly


Closed-End FundsTicker
Symbol		Distribution
per share/unit		Record
Date		Payable
Date		Distribution
Frequency
Investment Grade Managed Duration Income Fund – Class TPFU.UN$0.041712/31/202101/17/2022Monthly
U.S. Banks Income & Growth Fund – Class TPUB.UN$0.041712/31/202101/17/2022Monthly
Canadian Investment Grade Preferred Share Fund – Class TRIGP.UN$0.114612/31/202101/17/2022Monthly
Big Banc Split Corp – Class ABNK$0.066212/31/202101/14/2022Monthly
Big Banc Split Corp – Preferred SharesBNK.PR.A$0.050012/31/202101/14/2022Monthly


(1) Dividend is designated as an “eligible” Canadian dividend for purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and any similar provincial and territorial legislation.
(2) Purpose US Preferred Share Fund Non-Currency Hedged – ETF Units have both a CAD and USD purchase option. Distribution per unit is declared in CAD, however, the USD purchase option (RPU.U) distribution will be made in the USD equivalent. Conversion into USD will use the end-of-day foreign exchange rate prevailing on the ex-distribution date.

Final Annual 2021 Capital Gains Distributions

Purpose today announced the final annual capital gains distributions for its open-end exchange-traded funds and closed-end funds with a December 15, 2021 tax year-end. The distributions represent capital gains realized by the Funds during the year.

The annual capital gain distributions for the funds listed below will be paid in cash. ETF Series unitholders of record at the close of business on December 24, 2021 will receive the 2021 annual capital gains distribution on December 31, 2021.

Details of the per unit distribution amounts are as follows:

Purpose Mutual Fund TrustsTicker
Symbol 		Exchange Final Annual Capital
Gains Distribution Per Unit
Black Diamond Global Equity Fund – ETF UnitsBDEQTSX$1.7500
Purpose Global Bond Fund – ETF UnitsBNDTSX$0.0430
Purpose Emerging Markets Dividend Fund – ETF UnitsREMNEO$0.8000
Purpose US Preferred Share Fund – ETF UnitsRPUNEO$0.0400
Purpose International Dividend Fund – ETF UnitsPIDTSX$0.2300
Purpose Ether Yield ETF – ETF UnitsETHYTSX$0.0500
Purpose Ether Yield ETF – ETF Non-Currency Hedged UnitsETHY.BTSX$0.0500
Purpose Ether Yield ETF – ETF Units Non-Currency Hedged USD UnitsETHY.UTSXUS$ 0.0500
Purpose Crypto Opportunities ETF – ETF UnitsCRYPTSX$0.0300
Purpose Crypto Opportunities ETF – ETF Non-Currency hedged UnitsCRYP.BTSX$0.0300
Purpose Crypto Opportunities ETF – ETF Units Non-Currency Hedged USD UnitsCRYP.UTSXUS$ 0.0300

Purpose expects to announce the final annual capital gains distributions amounts for Purpose High Interest Savings ETF, Purpose US Cash Fund, and Purpose Specialty Lending Trust on or about December 31, 2021, if necessary. As of December 17, 2021, no capital gains distributions are expected for these funds.

For Purpose Fund Corp. funds and Big Banc Split Corp., which are mutual fund corporations, final annual capital gains distributions will be announced on or about January 18, 2022. Shareholders of record on January 24, 2022 will receive the annual capital gains distributions on January 28, 2022 and such capital gains will be applicable for 2022 tax year. The final year-end capital gain distributions for these funds will be paid in cash. Purpose confirms that Purpose Mutual Funds Limited funds will not have any annual capital gain distributions.

