INNOVAGE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating InnovAge Holding Corp. on Behalf of Long-Term Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Dec. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against InnovAge Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: INNV) on behalf of long-term stockholders following a class action complaint that was filed against InnovAge on October 14, 2021. Our investigation concerns whether the board of directors of InnovAge have breached their fiduciary duties to the company.



The complaint filed in this class action alleges that Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that certain of InnovAge’s facilities failed to provide covered services, provide accessible and adequate services, manage participants’ medical situations, and oversee use of specialists; (2) that, as a result, the Company was reasonably likely to be subject to regulatory scrutiny, including by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services; (3) that, as a result, there as a significant risk that CMS would suspend new enrollments pending an audit of the Company’s services; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you are a long-term stockholder of InnovAge, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters

