Unlock your value with the new online Master of Applied Finance at the University of New South Wales

SYDNEY, Australia, Dec. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Financial systems are central to everything, with the Australian financial market growing 13.2% to $10.9 trillion during 2021* alone. As the global finance industry continues to evolve, finance-related occupations are expected to grow. To meet the demand of the financial market, the University of New South Wales have designed a completely online program to help professionals upskill and thrive in this growing industry.

UNSW is proud to announce the launch of the new online Master of Applied Finance and the nested online Graduate Diploma in Applied Finance alongside the online Graduate Certificate in Finance. These programs are designed to ensure students can confidently apply, manage and lead financial functions at all business levels - both in Australia and around the world - and be an asset to any forward-thinking financial organisation.

Designed by the globally ranked and recognised School of Banking and Finance at UNSW Business School, students can tailor their studies to unlock their career goals and align with their professional ambitions. Select elective courses from key areas including Analytics, Financial Technology or Business and Management or select a study pathway that is closely aligned with the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) curriculum, giving students a strong grounding to pursue the CFA designation.

The online Master of Applied Finance at UNSW is suitable for both finance professionals seeking advanced comprehensive financial knowledge in order to gain a competitive edge, as well as those looking to enter the modern financial world.

“The Applied Finance program is designed for ambitious individuals looking not only for advanced financial knowledge, but also for hands-on and relevant applications of such knowledge. It’s designed for professionals who want to gain the specialised skills for a career in the finance industry. The program is aligned with the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) curriculum, allowing graduates to position themselves well to pursue the CFA designation – a globally respected and recognised investment credential,” notes Program Director, Dr. Luis Filipe Goncalves-Pinto.

It is the only Group of Eight program completely designed to be delivered 100% online and accelerated. The immersive education experience has been crafted to align with the motivations and experiences of the busy working professional.

The program stands out due to “its applied nature with no final exams, only applied projects as main assessment tasks” and “blending the advanced academic rigour with the hands-on projects” for “real-world applications in the workplace”, said Dr Luis Filipe Goncalves-Pinto, Program Director.

Delivered in seven-week intensive blocks, one course at a time, students will be able to apply what they learn immediately and graduate in as little as two years.

Designed with industry and for industry, students will gain the knowledge with an online learning experience designed to suit their needs, adding value to their career and organisation.

With the Graduate Certificate in Finance available now for intake in Hexamester 1 (January 2022), applications are now also open for the Master of Applied Finance and Graduate Diploma in Applied Finance with the first student intake commencing in Hexamester 2 (March 2022).

The online Master of Applied Finance adds to the growing UNSW Online portfolio, which includes the Graduate Certificate in Finance, Master of Management, Master of Analytics, Master of Data Science, Master of Cyber Security and Master of Financial Technology. These programs address the increasing demand for flexibility and an engaging online learning environment for postgraduate students.

