Daily Asthma Symptom Management – AirPhysio OPEP Mucus-Clearance Device Relaunch

The health and wellness store explains that the product is easy to use, and has won multiple awards for its effective treatment of asthma and COPD. It was originally launched in Australia, and the latest move ensures that customers across the US have access to the drug-free tool.

Health industry research shows that an average of 25 million Americans have asthma, with symptoms including wheezing, breathlessness, and coughing. Many asthma sufferers also experience excess mucus buildup in the airway. The relaunched AirPhysio is effective at treating this through oscillating positive expiratory pressure or OPEP.

The team at Life Wellness Healthcare explains that asthma is an immune deficiency condition. It causes bronchoconstriction and inflammation of the soft tissue, which is best treated with traditional medicine.

However, this treatment can also be paired with the AirPhysio for more effective daily management of symptoms. While the device primarily reduces mucus and makes it easier for the user to expel it, regular use can also strengthen the lungs and improve breathing.

The OPEP device uses vibration to exercise customers’ lungs, and this process also loosens the bond of mucus on the airway walls. When this occurs, customers will feel the substance rising to the top of their lungs, where they can then cough it out.

The process is natural, and regular use of the AirPhysio stimulates the body’s own cleaning processes.

Along with asthma, the product is also suitable for 99% of those with breathing issues. It’s effective at managing symptoms of bronchitis, COPD, cystic fibrosis, and more.

Customers are encouraged to take a deep breath and exhale through the device to begin the oscillation. They can use the product this way for up to five minutes at a time in order to enjoy maximum benefit.

A recent happy customer said: “Having already used this product for a couple of weeks, I can already feel a difference. I’m very satisfied with this product, and because I can breathe easier, it makes me feel better overall.”

