Matte Black Smart Kitchen Faucet – Touch Sensor/Pull-Down Swivel Sprayer Launch

Sheridan, United States, Dec. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emersware LLC’s latest launch collates high-quality products from suppliers across the globe, offering innovation and state-of-the-art design through its range of practical and stylish domestic devices, gadgets, and accessories.

The announcement details the company’s expanded range of expertly-crafted wooden dining sets, folding chairs, coffee tables, garden benches, and bamboo shoe racks. Customers can browse the full range at Emersware’s streamlined web store and can expect orders to be dispatched promptly within 3 days of placement.

Pandemic-related restrictions over the last 18 months have necessitated a greater reliance on web-based commerce across all sectors. Online shopping now accounts for around 13% of total sales in the US, equating to approximately $200 billion in e-commerce transactions. Holidays such as Christmas can be a stressful and busy time for families, meaning that the all-in-one shopping experience provided by companies like Emersware makes for a welcome, time-saving convenience.

Also on offer through the Emersware store are a selection of smartwatches including a waterproof model with touch screen functionality, Bluetooth connectivity, a built-in heart rate monitor, a calorie counter, an advanced step tracker, and compatibility with iPhone and Android devices.

Customers can also benefit from a range of tech-enabled kitchen gadgets and accessories. An automatic touch sensor-operated faucet with a pull-down sprayer feature provides a robust and convenient addition to any home. Available in an eye-catching matte black finish, the smart faucet complies with all the required safety standards.

Complimentary shipping is available for all orders placed within the US. Dedicated customer support can be accessed 7 days a week, and returns are accepted within 30 days. Secure payment is assured through Emersware’s advanced retail platform.

About Emersware LLC

Since its inception in early 2021, the company has helped thousands of customers find high-quality goods from manufacturers across the world. Emersware offers a department store-style range, making it a one-stop shop for everything from homeware to pet supplies.

A spokesperson says, “We look to source the hottest product trends and set out to bring the lowest prices to you.”

With its latest inventory expansion, Emersware LLC affirms its growing reputation as a trusted supplier of practical and luxury goods.

