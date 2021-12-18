KISS PR Dallas PR Company Creates How to Write a Professional and Compelling Press Release Resource

Dallas, TX , Dec. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Just in time for 2022, KISS PR brand story wishes everyone a Merry Christmas, Happy Holidays, and a Happy New Year.

Here is a handy guide that will help you plan for press release distribution in 2022.

As a leading growth marketing company helping small to medium-sized businesses we use online press releases to build brand image and reputation by spotlighting stories that make them unique as part of our growth marketing strategy.

“When you publish a press release, your branding should be consistent. What you write in the body should also reflect in your boilerplate. A hasty-made boilerplate that doesn’t compel readers to learn more about your brand is a waste of space. A professionally-made one that resonates well with your branding helps you establish a more credible name,” shared KISS PR Brand Story Editor Agnes Zang.

Read the full resource here. How to Create a Professional and Compelling Press Release Boilerplate

Put simply the press release needs to cover:

Zang reiterated that the point of publishing press releases is to build brand and reputation. Crafting a professional and compelling boilerplate is crucial as companies need to showcase the most important information about their business to the right audience.

Zang invites companies that need help creating traction and a name for their business to check out KISS PR Brand Story.

Write down what makes their company a leader in their industry.

Describe how the company is different from others and how it benefits customers.

Highlight the most recent milestones and awards.

Keep it super simple. Don’t use complex terms.

Keep sentences short between 160-320 characters.

Strategically use SEO keywords, think user first, and not search engines.

Link your website and social media but don't overdo it.

Use Canva for compelling images.

