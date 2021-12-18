Auction Veteran Troy Crowe Forms New Auction Company

OWOSSO, Mich., Dec. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Growing up around the auction business, auctions have always been a way of life for Troy Crowe. Now, after 13 years as a professional auctioneer and real estate broker, Crowe has formed Crowe Real Estate & Auction.

"I have spent my entire life working with a professional auction company, and during that time, I have learned a lot and grown professionally. We have worked hard establishing a presence in our own territory, which includes Shiawassee and surrounding counties, and conducting auctions at our Owosso facility and now have made the natural progression to being our own company," said Crowe. "I will always be grateful to the time I had with the Sheridan family, but I am now looking forward to serving our clients under the Crowe Real Estate & Auction brand. Honestly, Bill Sheridan is an icon in the auction business, for him to teach the business to me, well that doesn't just happen for anyone."

Some things for Crowe and his team will be changing, but many things will remain the same.

"We are still members of the same national organization (MarkNet Alliance) that we were before this transition, which means all our bidders for our online auctions will be able to use their current accounts to bid on our auctions. This also allows us to continue to service our sellers in a way that brings them the most customers to their product or property," added Crowe. "Additionally, our entire staff will remain with our new company which is a positive bonus for all of those who are familiar with this team."

"Our growth has been tremendous over the years and hopefully will not slow down," stated Crowe. "We want to be able to give the most visibility possible to our seller's product and offer the best experience we can for our bidders. By forming our own company, we believe this will give us the flexibility to do just that. At this point, having two companies just made sense for everyone."

Having an entrepreneurial spirit, Crowe has always had the desire to evolve his business for the future. "When you work hard for your family and have great people working with you, it allows you to continually build your business to the next level. That is what our goal has been and will continue to do," said Crowe. "We are building to the next level for our community, for our families and for our clients."

Crowe Real Estate & Auction will continue to conduct farm equipment, consignment, real estate (land, residential, and commercial) and warehouse auctions. Service will continue to remain the same and hopefully visibility will grow. "In my opinion, the only thing changing for the consumer is the website address," concluded Crowe. Visit the website at www.crauctions.com.

Press Contact: Troy Crowe, troy@crauctions.com, 989-666-6339

