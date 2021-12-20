MARATHON ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Dec. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (“Marathon” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: MARA) in the United States District Court for the District of Nevada on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Marathon securities between October 30, 2020 and November 15, 2021, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until February 15, 2022 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.



Throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company’s business, operations, and compliance policies. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Beowulf Joint Venture, as it related to the Hardin Facility, implicated potential regulatory violations, including U.S. securities law violations; (ii) as a result, the Beowulf Joint Venture subjected Marathon to a heightened risk of regulatory scrutiny; (iii) the foregoing was reasonably likely to have a material negative impact on the Company’s business and commercial prospects; and (iv) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On November 15, 2021, Marathon disclosed that “the Company and certain of its executives received a subpoena to produce documents and communications concerning the Hardin, Montana data center facility[,]” and advised that “the SEC may be investigating whether or not there may have been any violations of the federal securities law.”

On this news, Marathon’s stock price fell $20.52 per share, or 27.03%, to close at $55.40 per share on November 15, 2021.

