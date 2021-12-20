Kyber Digital Introduces Paid Advertising In Google My Business

Lacey Township, Dec. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harbor View, NJ based Kyber Digital is pleased to introduce an advertisement platform, Google My Business (GMB), wherein businesses can advertise and secure new customers. Kyber Digital understands that small business owners need to research all avenues for advertising, getting new leads and securing new clients, and their team is keen to help local entrepreneurs expand their reach through their new service.

Learn more here: https://www.kyberdigital.com/post/how-to-do-paid-advertising-in-google-my-business.



One of the best avenues through which to reach out to potential customers is paid advertising. Kyber Digital introducing paid advertising on Google My Business opens up another way of outreach for small businesses. This is different from advertising through Google Ads and is also more cost efficient for businesses at this stage. Google My Business is a platform that local businesses can set up in order to boost their visibility online with localized results. A business with GMB has more potential to show up in local search results so that more potential customers are directed to their webpage — and ultimately their products or services. A GMB can be simply described as a business profile and dashboard which allows businesses to broadcast their official address, phone number, website, photos, critical contact information, information about their store hours and operations and much more, including seasonal offers. Business owners can also provide their staff with access to the GMB profile, allowing them to respond to messages and post regular updates (such as to a social media account) on their behalf. Learn more here: https://www.kyberdigital.com/.

Anyone can open a GMB account for free, but Kyber Digital states that opening one is particularly ideal for businesses with a physical storefront. It requires minimal management, only needing the verification of the business’ address and review maintenance. A business can run ads on GMB, and whenever anyone searches an area for a particular service, an ad will show up as part of the top search results. Notably, it will show the “Ad” decal so that a viewer will know that it appears not due to popularity but because that listing has been paid for. When doing paid advertising through GMB, a business is advertising through Google Maps rather than the search engine, and Google calls identifies these as Smart Campaigns.

Kyber Digital also highlights the differences between Google Ads and GMB. A smart campaign can help business owners reach more customers through online advertising and is different from Google Ads because it uses local search settings and Google Maps as its primary form of advertising. Verified businesses are more likely to show up on Google Maps (and through a placard on the right-hand side of Google searches). Google Ads show up in Google search results when anyone searches for the related keywords and results get chosen based on a bidding system. Learn more here: https://www.facebook.com/kyberdigital.



Setting up paid advertising, or a smart campaign, is a fairly easy process on GMB. However, a business will need a GMB profile to begin. Smart campaigns are still run through Google Ads, but a business will be choosing to promote locally. Smart Campaigns using GMB are beneficial to small business owners as it is a viable option for local advertising. They are also a wise choice for small business owners who would like to do some local advertising in their competitive market while staying within a reasonable budget. The limit of the budget will be what they choose and will not be exceeded by Google. As a business will be getting more local exposure, the allocated budget can have a proportionally larger impact. A business can reach more potential customers through this singular platform with ease.



Kyber Digital was founded after co-founders Jay Miller and Aaron Mong realized that they could change people's lives with their marketing skill sets. This humbling and fulfilling realization was due to their experience in helping a friend’s business expand and develop. At present, Kyber Digital operates as an account-based marketing agency for B2B companies and has clientele all over the world. The team takes pride in the close relationships they have developed with all of their clients. The company creates tailor-made campaigns that focus on helping small businesses give their customers a better experience.



