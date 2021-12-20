Investor calendar 2022

English Estonian

In 2022 AS Merko Ehitus will publish its consolidated financial results according to the schedule below:

Date Event 10 February 2022 2021 12 months and 4th quarter unaudited interim report 7 April 2022 Audited Annual Report 2021 5 May 2022 2022 3 months unaudited interim report 4 August 2022 2022 6 months and 2nd quarter unaudited interim report 3 November 2022 2022 9 months and 3rd quarter unaudited interim report

The annual general meeting of shareholders for 2021 financial year will take place in the second quarter of 2022. Exact time and location will be confirmed accordingly.

