Investor calendar 2022

In 2022 AS Merko Ehitus will publish its consolidated financial results according to the schedule below:
|Date
|Event
|10 February 2022
|2021 12 months and 4th quarter unaudited interim report
|7 April 2022
|Audited Annual Report 2021
|5 May 2022
|2022 3 months unaudited interim report
|4 August 2022
|2022 6 months and 2nd quarter unaudited interim report
|3 November 2022
|2022 9 months and 3rd quarter unaudited interim report
The annual general meeting of shareholders for 2021 financial year will take place in the second quarter of 2022. Exact time and location will be confirmed accordingly.
Urmas Somelar
Finantsüksuse juht
AS Merko Ehitus
Telefon: +372 650 1250
E-post: urmas.somelar@merko.ee
AS Merko Ehitus (group.merko.ee) group consists of AS Merko Ehitus Eesti in Estonia, SIA Merks in Latvia, UAB Merko Statyba in Lithuania and Peritus Entreprenør AS in Norway. Besides providing construction service as a main contractor, the group’s other major area of activity is apartment development. As at the end of 2020, the group employed 666 people, and the group’s revenue for 2020 was EUR 316 million.