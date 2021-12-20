The share repurchase programme runs as from 1 October 2021 and up to and including 31 March 2022. In this period, Jyske Bank will acquire shares with a value of up to DKK 1 billion, cf. Corporate Announcement No. 45/2021 of 4 October 2021. The share repurchase programme is initiated and structured in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014, the so-called “Market Abuse Regulation”.
The following transactions have been made under the program:
|Number of
shares
|Average purchase
price (DKK)
|Transaction
value (DKK)
|Accumulated, latest announcement
|1,802,243
|322.01
|580,340,729
|13 December 2021
|40,000
|328.00
|13,119,908
|14 December 2021
|33,000
|327.92
|10,821,254
|15 December 2021
|33,000
|325.35
|10,736,435
|16 December 2021
|33,000
|328.78
|10,849,611
|17 December 2021
|35,000
|325.56
|11,394,733
|Accumulated under the programme
|1,976,243
|322.46
|637,262,670
With the transactions stated above, Jyske Bank now owns a total of 4,568,316 of treasury shares, excluding investments made on behalf of customers and shares held for trading purposes, corresponding to 6.30% of the share capital.
In accordance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014, transactions related to the share buy-back programme are attached to this corporate announcement in detailed form.
