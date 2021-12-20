Share repurchase programme

| Source: Jyske Bank Jyske Bank

Silkeborg, DENMARK

The share repurchase programme runs as from 1 October 2021 and up to and including 31 March 2022. In this period, Jyske Bank will acquire shares with a value of up to DKK 1 billion, cf. Corporate Announcement No. 45/2021 of 4 October 2021. The share repurchase programme is initiated and structured in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014, the so-called “Market Abuse Regulation”.

The following transactions have been made under the program:

 Number of
shares		Average purchase
price (DKK)		Transaction
value (DKK)
Accumulated, latest announcement1,802,243322.01580,340,729
13 December 202140,000328.0013,119,908
14 December 202133,000327.9210,821,254
15 December 202133,000325.3510,736,435
16 December 202133,000328.7810,849,611
17 December 202135,000325.5611,394,733
Accumulated under the programme1,976,243322.46637,262,670

With the transactions stated above, Jyske Bank now owns a total of 4,568,316 of treasury shares, excluding investments made on behalf of customers and shares held for trading purposes, corresponding to 6.30% of the share capital.

In accordance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014, transactions related to the share buy-back programme are attached to this corporate announcement in detailed form.
                                                         
Yours faithfully,
Jyske Bank

Attachment


Attachments

Share repurchase programme 20211220

Contact Data