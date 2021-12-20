Solutions 30: Change in the Management Board

English French

Robert Ziegler, Chief Transformation Officer, will step down on December 31, 2021. Upon the decision of the Supervisory Board, Katarzyna Kuszewska, Solutions 30 Group Head of Legal, who is already actively involved in steering the project, will take over the leadership of the transformation plan and Jörg Michael Faltermeier, Managing Director of Germany is promoted to CEO of Solutions 30 Field Services GmbH.

The Supervisory Board acknowledged Robert Ziegler's wish to step down to return to the transport industry, a field he has worked in for 25 years prior to joining Solutions 30. He will leave his position on 31 December 2021. Solutions 30 pays tribute to Robert Ziegler's commitment and efforts to strengthen the Group's organization and his management of its German business.

Katarzyna Kuszewska, Solutions 30 Group Head of Legal, will take over as head of the operational steering committee for the entire transformation plan. Already heavily involved in this project, she has successfully completed a number of fundamental milestones, particularly with regard to the structuring of governance. The implementation of strengthened risk management, compliance and governance procedures is scheduled for the first half of 2022.

Jörg Michael Faltermeier is appointed CEO of Solutions 30 Field Services GmbH. A German national, he joined the Group as Managing Director of Solutions 30 in Germany. Jörg has a strong background in telecommunications (Eltel Networks, then Circet Deutschland), which he is now dedicating to the growth project of Solutions 30 in Germany. Jörg Michael's mission is to achieve critical size in a market with very high potential.

Robert Ziegler declared: "I was very pleased to support Solutions 30 in launching its plan to structure its governance, risk management and compliance processes. I would like to thank the whole team, in particular the members of the Group Management Board, for their continued support and commitment to the Group’s transformation. Solutions 30 has all the assets required to continue its growth trajectory, based on operating methods that have already been significantly strengthened. For my part, I have chosen to seize a rare career opportunity in a sector I know well, transport. I wish Katarzyna and Jörg all the best for the future. They both have the experience and values to succeed in their mission."

Katarzyna Kuszewska, Solutions 30 Group Head of Legal, commented: "Over the past 12 months, we have completed many key steps to strengthen the Group's governance and operating processes. I would like to thank the Supervisory Board for placing their confidence in me and entrusting me with the task of continuing the transformation that has been initiated. Solutions 30 is becoming stronger, and the recent decisive and successful steps we have achieved have set the framework for a return to greater stability for the Group."

Jörg Michael Faltermeier, CEO of Solutions 30 Field Services GmbH, said: "I joined Solutions 30 in August of this year to support the development of its operations in Germany. In a proven high potential market, the Group has much sought-after expertise in the telecommunications and energy sectors and will be able to capitalize on its successful track record in other European countries to capture market share."

