Klépierre: KLÉPIERRE ANNOUNCES THE DISPOSALS OF 2 RETAIL ASSETS FOR €345M

Paris — December 20, 2021

Klépierre, the European leader in shopping malls, closed by the end of last week, the disposals of 2 retail assets:

Boulevard Berlin (Klépierre equity interest: 95%), a shopping mall with c. 100 retail units anchored by Karstadt, H&M, Zara, Media Saturn and both supermarkets Edeka & Karstadt Perfetto, located in Schloßstraße in Berlin (Germany). Following the sale of the mall, Klépierre will continue to do facility and property management of the asset;

A retail park with 22 retail units (Klépierre equity interest: 71%) in Bordeaux in France.

The total consideration amounts to €345 million (Total share – excluding transfer duties), 3% above appraised values as of June 30, 2021 and in line with appraised values as of December 31, 2020, implying a blended EPRA Net Initial Yield of 5.1%.

Since January 1, 2021, €502 million (Total share – excluding transfer duties) worth of disposals had been completed. Adding in today’s operations, the total amount of disposals reaches €847 million (Total share – excluding transfer duties) at a blended EPRA Net Initial Yield of 5.4%.

Klépierre is the European leader in shopping malls, combining property development and asset management skills. The Company’s portfolio is valued at €21.5 billion at June 30, 2021, and comprises large shopping centers in more than 10 countries in Continental Europe which together host hundreds of millions of visitors per year. Klépierre holds a controlling stake in Steen & Strøm (56.1%), Scandinavia’s number one shopping center owner and manager. Klépierre is a French REIT (SIIC) listed on Euronext Paris and is included in the CAC Next 20 and EPRA Euro Zone Indexes. It is also included in ethical indexes, such as Euronext CAC 40 ESG, MSCI Europe ESG Leaders, FTSE4Good, Euronext Vigeo Europe 120, and features in CDP’s “A-list”. These distinctions underscore the Group’s commitment to a proactive sustainable development policy and its global leadership in the fight against climate change.

