Green Energy Group (SeaBird Exploration Plc): Management changes

Green Energy Group (SBX plc) (“the Company”) is pleased to announce that Finn Atle Hamre has agreed to step up to the position as interim CEO. Mr Hamre comes from the position as COO, which he has held since he joined the Company in June 2018. Mr Hamre has more than 20 years’ experience in the Offshore Oil and Gas industry internationally both within the Seismic and Subsea sectors, of which more than 15 years in senior executive management positions such as Managing Director for GC Rieber Shipping Asia and Chief Commercial Officer for GC Rieber Shipping ASA. Mr. Hamre holds a B.Eng. (Hons) in Naval Architecture, and a Master of Business Administration. He is a Norwegian citizen and resides in Norway.



To this end, Gunnar Jansen steps down as CEO and will refocus his efforts on the commercial side of the business as VP sales. The Board wishes to thank Gunnar for his considerable contribution as CEO during the last two years.

Contact:

Ståle Rodahl

Executive Chairman

Ph: +47 4840 0593



