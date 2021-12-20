Finnish English Swedish

Scanfil plc Stock Exchange Release 20 December 2021 8.00 a.m. CET



Scanfil strengthens its Group Management Team and recruits Christina Wiklund as a Chief Commercial Officer



Christina Wiklund has been appointed as the Chief Commercial Officer starting 17 January 2022.



Christina comes from GE Additive, part of General Electric Company, where she held the Vice President/Head of Sales EMEA position. She has more than 20 years of experience in electronics manufacturing and sales. Before joining GE Additive, she worked at Flex, a global manufacturing & supply chain company, where she was Vice President of sales and account management. Before Flex, Christina worked at Solectron and Ericsson in business development and account management roles.



"I'm very happy that we are getting Christina to our team. With her experience, she will bring us a lot of knowledge and enthusiasm," says Petteri Jokitalo, CEO of Scanfil.



"I am excited to join a team that has such a great track record of continuous growth and a clear focus on operational excellence with a focus on high mix – low volume production," says Christina Wiklund.



Christina will be part of Scanfil's Group Management Team and she will report to the CEO. Christina will be located in Stockholm, Sweden.





Scanfil plc



For additional information:

Petteri Jokitalo

CEO

tel. +358 44 788 2400

petteri.jokitalo@scanfil.com



Christina Wiklund

CCO as of 17 January 2022

tel. +46 706 696 618

christina.wiklund@telia.com



