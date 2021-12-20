Delisting of the common shares of Etrion: last day of trading 4 January 2022

GENEVA, Switzerland, Dec. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In accordance with Nasdaq Stockholm AB’s decision, following application from the board of directors of Etrion Corporation (“Etrion” or the “Company”) (OMX: ETX), the common shares of Etrion Corporation will be delisted from Nasdaq Stockholm. The last day of trading is on 4 January 2022.



