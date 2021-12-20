ALSTOM SA: Alstom to supply Belgium’s SNCB with an additional 98 multifunction M7 train cars

English French

Alstom to supply Belgium’s SNCB with an additional 98 multifunction M7 train cars

Part of a framework contract signed in 2015 for the supply of up to 1,362 M7 train cars

Over 100 M7 cars already in commercial operation on the Belgian network

20 December 2021 – Alstom has received a new order to supply a further 98 double-deck M7 multifunction train cars to the Société Nationale des Chemins de Fer Belges (SNCB). The order forms part of a framework contract signed in 2015 for the supply of up to 1,362 M7 train cars and is worth a total of around €268 million. SNCB has ordered a total of 747 train cars to date.

The M7 train car is based on the same concept as double-deck M6 train car, which are popular and known for their high level of reliability. The new interior arrangement and enhanced passenger information systems optimise passenger comfort.

The train provides SNCB with broad operational flexibility since the cars can operate commercially as multiple-unit trains or can be drawn by specialised traction stock along with other car types. The trains can operate up to a speed of 200 km/h across Belgium’s electrified network and on cross-border lines linking the country with the Netherlands and Luxembourg.

“This order underlines the high level of confidence SNCB has in our double-deck trains,” says Bernard Belvaux, Managing Director Alstom Benelux. “Indeed, we now are in the process of delivering this new equipment. More than one hundred passenger cars are already operating on the Belgian network with a high level of availability and recognised levels of comfort. We are excited to serve the transport system in Belgium by supplying a comfortable solution that addresses the growth in passenger numbers”.

The M7 power car is developed by Alstom at its Valenciennes double-deck centre of excellence. The M7 cars are assembled at Alstom's sites in Bruges, Belgium, and Valenciennes, France. Alstom’s site in Crespin, France, performs the carbody assembly of the trailer cars. Alstom's center of excellence in Charleroi, Belgium, supplies the traction system and the national and European signalling systems. Alstom's centre of excellence in Siegen, Germany, supplies the bogie system for the M7 trailer cars and Le Creusot, France, supplies the bogie systems for the M7 steering cars.

About Alstom Leading societies to a low carbon future, Alstom develops and markets mobility solutions that provide the sustainable foundations for the future of transportation. Alstom’s product portfolio ranges from high-speed trains, metros, monorails and trams, to integrated systems, customised services, infrastructure, signalling, and digital mobility solutions. Alstom has 150,000 vehicles in commercial service worldwide. With Bombardier Transportation joining Alstom on January 29, 2021, the enlarged Group’s combined proforma revenue amounts to €14 billion for the 12-month period ended March 31, 2021. Headquartered in France, Alstom is now present in 70 countries and employs more than 70,000 people. www.alstom.com Contacts Press:

