DAMPSKIBSSELSKABET NORDEN A/S – WEEKLY REPORT ON SHARE BUY-BACK

ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 118 - 20 DECEMBER 2021
On 4 November 2021, NORDEN initiated a share buy-back programme in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, (Safe Harbour regulation). The share buy-back programme runs from 4 November 2021 up to and including no later than end February 2022. For details, please see announcement no. 75 of 4 November 2021.
Under the share buy-back programme, NORDEN will purchase shares for up to a total of USD 40 million (approximately DKK 263 million). Under the programme, the following transactions have been made:
|Date
|Number of shares
|Average purchase price (DKK)
|Transaction value (DKK)
|Total, last announcement
658,500
154.92
102,014,335
|13/12/2021
|22,000
|155.66
|3,424,520
|14/12/2021
|26,000
|150.65
|3,916,900
|15/12/2021
|28,000
|150.52
|4,214,560
|16/12/2021
|25,000
|155.48
|3,887,000
|17/12/2021
|28,000
|154.11
|4,315,080
|Accumulated
|787,500
|154.63
|121,772,395
Since the share buy-back programme was initiated on 4 November 2021, the total number of repurchased shares is 787,500 at a total amount of DKK 121,772,395.
With the transactions stated above, NORDEN holds a total of 2,309,939 treasury shares, corresponding to 5.89%. The total number of shares in NORDEN is 39,200,000 million. Adjusted for treasury shares, the number of shares is 36,890,061.
Kind regards,
Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S
Klaus Nyborg
Chairman
For further information:
Thomas France, Investor Communications Partner, tel.: 3315 0451
