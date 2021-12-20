DAMPSKIBSSELSKABET NORDEN A/S – WEEKLY REPORT ON SHARE BUY-BACK

English Danish

ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 118 - 20 DECEMBER 2021

On 4 November 2021, NORDEN initiated a share buy-back programme in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, (Safe Harbour regulation). The share buy-back programme runs from 4 November 2021 up to and including no later than end February 2022. For details, please see announcement no. 75 of 4 November 2021.



Under the share buy-back programme, NORDEN will purchase shares for up to a total of USD 40 million (approximately DKK 263 million). Under the programme, the following transactions have been made:

Date Number of shares Average purchase price (DKK) Transaction value (DKK)



Total, last announcement



658,500



154.92



102,014,335 13/12/2021 22,000 155.66 3,424,520 14/12/2021 26,000 150.65 3,916,900 15/12/2021 28,000 150.52 4,214,560 16/12/2021 25,000 155.48 3,887,000 17/12/2021 28,000 154.11 4,315,080 Accumulated 787,500 154.63 121,772,395

Since the share buy-back programme was initiated on 4 November 2021, the total number of repurchased shares is 787,500 at a total amount of DKK 121,772,395.

With the transactions stated above, NORDEN holds a total of 2,309,939 treasury shares, corresponding to 5.89%. The total number of shares in NORDEN is 39,200,000 million. Adjusted for treasury shares, the number of shares is 36,890,061.

Kind regards,

Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S

Klaus Nyborg

Chairman

For further information:

Thomas France, Investor Communications Partner, tel.: 3315 0451

Attachments