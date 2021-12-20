Brazil $3.57 Bn Opthalmic Lenses Markets, 2021-2028

Dublin, Dec. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Brazil Opthalmic Lenses Market Outlook 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Brazil ophthalmic lenses market is estimated to attain around USD 3570 Million by the end of 2028 from a market revenue of USD 3300 Million in the year 2019.
Ophthalmic lenses are used to correct various refractive errors such as myopia, presbyopia, hyperopia and others. These lenses come in various types and are highly beneficial for people with vision impairment. The Brazil ophthalmic lenses market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period, i.e., 2021-2028.
Factors such as the growing aging population in Brazil, and the concern for the prevailing vision related disorders amongst these population, is anticipated to drive the market growth. Additionally, factors such as the rise in advancements in medical technologies, and the development of advanced ophthalmology diagnostic and treatment equipment, are also anticipated to contribute to the market growth.
The Brazil ophthalmic lenses market is segmented by numerous segments, and include segmentation by type, material, lens type, usage, application, and by distribution channel. The type segment is further bifurcated into spectacle lenses and contact lenses. Out of these, the contact lenses segment is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR of about 5% during the forecast period.
The spectacle lenses segment, on the other hand, is projected to hold the largest market share throughout the forecast period. Factors such as the low price of spectacle lenses when compared with contact lenses, along with the numerous applications of spectacle lenses for treating different types of vision disorders, are anticipated to drive the growth of the segment in the coming years.
Some of the key players in the Brazil ophthalmic lenses market that are mentioned in the report are
- HOYA VISION CARE COMPANY
- SynergEyes
- Carl Zeiss AG
- Johnson & Johnson Vision Care Inc.
- Alcon Vision LLC
- Bausch & Lomb Incorporated
- Sky Optical LLC (Solotica Brazil)
- HTK LENTES OFTALMICAS SA
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
1.1. Market Definition
1.2. Market Segmentation
1.3. Product Overview
2. Assumptions and Acronyms
3. Research Methodology
3.1. Research Process
3.2. Primary Research
3.3. Secondary Research
3.4. Market Size Estimation
4. Analyst Review
5. Executive Summary - Brazil Ophthalmic Lenses Market
6. Regulatory & Standards Landscape
7. Analysis of Market Dynamics
7.1. Growth Drivers
8. Market Trends
9. Major Roadblocks for The Market Growth
10. Key Market Opportunities
10.1. Type Based
10.2. Material Based
10.3. Lens Type Based
10.4. Coating Type Based
10.5. Application Based
10.6. Distribution Channel Based
10.7. Technology Based
10.8. Geography Based
11. Average Pricing Analysis
12. Impact of Covid-19 on the Ophthalmic Lenses Market
12.1. Impact on Supply Chain
12.2. Impact on The Distribution Channel
12.3. Impact on Overall Price Trend
12.4. Impact on Demand
12.5. Impact on Revenue Generation of Key Players
13. Regional Analysis of Ophthalmic Lenses Ecosystem
13.1. Brazil
13.1.1. Leading Manufacturers in Ophthalmic Lenses Market
13.1.2. Technology Advancements
13.1.3. Supply Chain Analysis
13.1.4. Regulatory Landscape
14. List of Chinese Suppliers in the Market
15. Product Portfolio Comparative Analysis
16. Competitive Structure
17. Brazil Ophthalmic Lenses Market Outlook
17.1. By Value, 2019-2028 (USD Million)
18. Brazil Ophthalmic Lenses Market Segmentation Analysis, 2019-2028
18.1. By Type
18.1.1. Spectacle Lens, 2019-2028F (USD Million)
18.1.2. Contact Lens, 2019-2028F (USD Million)
18.2. Competitive Analysis
18.3. Market Dynamics
18.3.1. Drivers
18.3.2. Restraints
18.3.3. Opportunities
18.3.4. Trends
18.4. Covid-19 Impact Analysis
18.4.1. Market Value & Growth (Quarterly Market Analysis, 2020-2023)
18.4.2. Competitive Strategy Analysis
18.4.3. Impact on Demand
18.4.4. Impact on Revenue of Existing Companies
18.4.5. Impact on New Entrants
19. Ophthalmic Lenses Market Segmentation for Spectacle Lens
19.1. By Material
19.1.1. Plastic, 2019-2028F (USD Million)
19.1.2. Polycarbonate, 2019-2028F (USD Million)
19.1.3. Trivex, 2019-2028F (USD Million)
19.1.4. High Index, 2019-2028F (USD Million)
19.1.5. Others, 2019-2028F (USD Million)
19.2. Competitive Analysis
19.3. Market Dynamics
19.3.1. Drivers
19.3.2. Restraints
19.3.3. Opportunities
19.3.4. Trends
19.4. Competitive Analysis
19.5. By Lens Type
19.5.1. Single Focus Lenses, 2019-2028F (USD Million)
19.5.2. Bifocal Lenses, 2019-2028F (USD Million)
19.5.3. Trifocal Lenses, 2019-2028F (USD Million)
19.5.4. Progressive Lenses, 2019-2028F (USD Million)
19.6. By Usage
19.6.1. Prescription Glass, 2019-2028F (USD Million)
19.6.2. OTC Reading Glass, 2019-2028F (USD Million)
19.7. By Distribution Channel
19.7.1. Online, 2019-2028F (USD Million)
19.7.2. Offline, 2019-2028F (USD Million)
19.7.2.1. Hospitals & Clinics, 2019-2028F (USD Million)
19.7.2.2. Retail Stores, 2019-2028F (USD Million)
19.7.2.3. Specialty Stores, 2019-2028F (USD Million)
20. Ophthalmic Lenses Market Segmentation for Contact Lens
