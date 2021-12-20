Brazil $3.57 Bn Opthalmic Lenses Markets, 2021-2028

Dublin, Dec. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Brazil Opthalmic Lenses Market Outlook 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Brazil ophthalmic lenses market is estimated to attain around USD 3570 Million by the end of 2028 from a market revenue of USD 3300 Million in the year 2019.

Ophthalmic lenses are used to correct various refractive errors such as myopia, presbyopia, hyperopia and others. These lenses come in various types and are highly beneficial for people with vision impairment. The Brazil ophthalmic lenses market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period, i.e., 2021-2028.

Factors such as the growing aging population in Brazil, and the concern for the prevailing vision related disorders amongst these population, is anticipated to drive the market growth. Additionally, factors such as the rise in advancements in medical technologies, and the development of advanced ophthalmology diagnostic and treatment equipment, are also anticipated to contribute to the market growth.

The Brazil ophthalmic lenses market is segmented by numerous segments, and include segmentation by type, material, lens type, usage, application, and by distribution channel. The type segment is further bifurcated into spectacle lenses and contact lenses. Out of these, the contact lenses segment is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR of about 5% during the forecast period.

The spectacle lenses segment, on the other hand, is projected to hold the largest market share throughout the forecast period. Factors such as the low price of spectacle lenses when compared with contact lenses, along with the numerous applications of spectacle lenses for treating different types of vision disorders, are anticipated to drive the growth of the segment in the coming years.

Some of the key players in the Brazil ophthalmic lenses market that are mentioned in the report are

HOYA VISION CARE COMPANY

SynergEyes

Carl Zeiss AG

Johnson & Johnson Vision Care Inc.

Alcon Vision LLC

Bausch & Lomb Incorporated

Sky Optical LLC (Solotica Brazil)

HTK LENTES OFTALMICAS SA

20. Ophthalmic Lenses Market Segmentation for Contact Lens

