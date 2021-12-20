COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO 67/2021 – 20 DECEMBER 2021
On 23 August 2021, Royal Unibrew initiated a share buy-back program, cf. company announcement no. 41/2021 of 23 August 2021. The program is carried out under Art. 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (the Market Abuse Regulation - MAR) and the resulting delegated legislation. The share buy-back program is expected to be realized in the period from 24 August 2021 to 30 December 2021. The total share buy-back in the period will not exceed a market price of DKK 250 million.
The following transactions have been made under the program:
|Number of
Shares
|Average purchase price
|Transaction value, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|274,718
|781.96
|214,819,089.99
|13 December 2021
|3,500
|694.79
|2,431,752.75
|14 December 2021
|4,000
|704.54
|2,818,160.80
|15 December 2021
|4,000
|708.30
|2,833,196.00
|16 December 2021
|3,500
|713.65
|2,497,758.90
|17 December 2021
|3,935
|723.91
|2,848,603.56
|Accumulated under the program
|293,653
|777.27
|228,248,562.00
With the transactions stated above Royal Unibrew owns a total of 850,952 shares, corresponding to 1.7% of the share capital. The total amount of shares in the company is 48,800,000, including treasury shares.
