Analysis on the Autonomous Bike Global Market to 2035 - Featuring BMW, Honda and Yamaha Motor Among Others

An autonomous bike is a self-balancing vehicle powered by cutting-edge technologies, which assist the bike to navigate its journey by taking appropriate actions according to the parameters detected by the sensors. Market players and researchers across the globe are finding ways in which new technologies such as superior sensors and artificial intelligence (AI) can revolutionize motorbikes. The shift in the direction of making motorbikes and scooters smarter is analogous to the way advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) have advanced in cars over time.

Researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) have been examining a self-sufficient tricycle called persuasive electric vehicle (PEV) made for the carriage of goods and individuals. While other options for the same requirements exist, autonomous bikes are expected to be more preferable, owing to their advantages such as their compact size, movability, and speed, all of which are immensely helpful in congested environments.

Factors such as a rise in demand from customers for technologically advanced motor bikes and improvement in rider's safety are expected to drive the growth of the autonomous bike market during the forecast period. However, concerns related to inaccuracy & calibration in autonomous vehicles as well as design issues and high costs associated with the operation of autonomous bikes are anticipated to hamper the growth of the market. Conversely, an increase in initiatives regarding the design & development of innovative systems and the rise in the installation of smart technologies in motorbikes are expected to offer remunerative opportunities for the expansion of the global autonomous bike market during the forecast period.



The global autonomous bike market segmentation is based on technology, level of autonomy, vehicle type, and region. Depending on the technology, the market is differentiated into a gyroscope, GPS, camera, RADAR, intelligent speed assistance, and others. By the level of autonomy, it is categorized into semi-autonomous and fully autonomous. On the basis of vehicle type, it is fragmented into a motorcycle, kick scooter, and e-bicycle. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Technology

Gyroscope

GPS

Camera

RADAR

Intelligent Speed Assistance

Others

By Level of Autonomy

Semi-autonomous

Fully Autonomous

By Vehicle Type

Motorcycle

Kick Scooter

E-bicycle

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

KEY PLAYERS

BMW Group

Flo Mobility Private Limited

Go X Apollo

Honda Motor Co., Ltd.

IAV

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd.

Refraction AI

Spin

Tortoise

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. Report description

1.2. Key benefits for stakeholders

1.3. Key market segments

1.4. Research methodology



CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. CXO perspective



CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.3. Porter's five forces analysis

3.4. Key player positioning, 2020

3.5. Market dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Rising demand from customers for technologically advanced motorbikes

3.5.1.2. Improvement in rider's safety

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.2.1. Inaccuracy and calibration issues in autonomous vehicles

3.5.2.2. Design issues and high costs associated with the operation of autonomous bikes

3.5.3. Opportunities

3.5.3.1. Increasing initiatives regarding the design and development of innovative systems

3.5.3.2. Rising installation of smart technologies in motorbikes



CHAPTER 4: AUTONOMOUS BIKE MARKET, BY TECHNOLOGY

4.1. Overview

4.2. Gyroscope

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3. Market analysis, by country

4.3. GPS

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3. Market analysis, by country

4.4. Camera

4.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.4.3. Market analysis, by country

4.5. RADAR

4.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.5.3. Market analysis, by country

4.6. Intelligent speed assistance

4.6.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.6.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.6.3. Market analysis, by country

4.7. Others

4.7.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.7.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.7.3. Market analysis, by country



CHAPTER 5: AUTONOMOUS BIKE MARKET, BY LEVEL OF AUTONOMY

5.1. Overview

5.2. Semi-autonomous

5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.3. Market analysis, by country

5.3. Fully-autonomous

5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.3. Market analysis, by country



CHAPTER 6: . AUTONOMOUS BIKE MARKET, BY VEHICLE TYPE

6.1. Overview

6.2. Motorcycle

6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.2.3. Market analysis, by country

6.3. Kick-scooter

6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.3.3. Market analysis, by country

6.4. E-bicycle

6.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.4.3. Market analysis, by country



CHAPTER 7: AUTONOMOUS BIKE MARKET, BY REGION



CHAPTER 8: COMPANY PROFILES













