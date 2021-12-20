Global Data Integration Markets 2021-2026 with IBM, Microsoft, SAP, Oracle, SAS Institute, Talend, Informatica, Precisely, Software, Salesforce, Qlik, and Tibco Dominating

Dublin, Dec. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Data Integration Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Component, Services, Deployment Mode (Cloud, On-premises), Organization Size (Large enterprises, SMEs), Industry Vertical, Business Application, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The data integration market size to grow from USD 11.6 billion in 2021 to USD 19.6 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 11.0%

Various factors such as rise in big data technologies and cloud computing technologies, increasing amount of on-cloud data and incapability of traditional data management tools are expected to drive the adoption of data integration solutions and services.

Data integration is the process of combining data from different sources into a single, unified view. Integration begins with the ingestion process and includes steps such as cleansing, ETL mapping, and transformation. Data integration ultimately enables analytics tools to produce effective, actionable business intelligence.

The data integration market consists of data integration tools and services, used to combine data from disparate sources and deliver the result in the form of integrated data. This integrated data is used to get actionable insights. The best use case of data integration is to make an efficient enterprise data warehouse. The data stored in data warehouses can be accessed for analysis to get a holistic view of enterprise-wide data.

Hence, data integration plays an important role, when it comes to managing heterogeneous data sources. Enterprise Application Integration (EAI); Enterprise Information Integration (EII); and Extract, Transform, and Load (ETL) are the major technologies of data integration tools.

The cloud segment to have the highest CAGR during the forecast period

By deployment mode, the data integration market has been segmented into on-premises and cloud. The CAGR of the cloud deployment mode is estimated to be the largest during the forecast period. Data integration solution providers are focusing on cloud-based integration solutions for their clients, as many organizations have migrated to either a private or a public cloud.

Cloud-based solutions and services providers, such as IBM, Microsoft, and SAP, are focusing on the development of cloud software that would incorporate the on-premises application into the cloud.

The SMEs segment to hold higher CAGR during the forecast period

The data integration market has been segmented by organization size into large enterprises and SMEs. The market for SMEs is expected to register a higher CAGR during the forecast period. These enterprises are early adopters of data integration solutions. They are faced with the troublesome task of effectively managing security because of the diverse nature of IT infrastructure, which is complex in nature.

Among regions, APAC to hold highest CAGR during the forecast period

APAC is expected to grow at a good pace during the forecast period. Security spending in APAC is increasing significantly due to the ever-growing threat landscape. Traditional methods are no longer adequate for advanced data management. Hence, data integration vendors in this region focus on innovations related to their product line. China, India, and Japan have displayed ample growth opportunities in the data integration market.

The major vendors in the global data integration market include IBM (US), Microsoft (US), SAP (Germany), Oracle (US), SAS Institute (US), Talend (US), Informatica (US), Precisely (US), Software AG (Germany), Salesforce (US), Qlik (US), and Tibco (US).

Premium Insights

High Demand for Tools Combining Several Heterogeneous Data Sources Driving the Market

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance Vertical Expected to Account for the Largest Market Size During the Forecast Period

North America Expected to Account for the Largest Market Share by 2026

Marketing, and Healthcare and Life Sciences Segments Expected to Account for Significant Market Shares by 2026

Market Overview and Industry Trends

Drivers

Rise of Big Data Technologies

Rise of Cloud Computing Technologies

Restraints

Lack of Expertise

Comparatively Expensive to Use

Opportunities

Overcoming the Lacunae of Traditional Data Management Tools

Increasing Amount of On-Cloud Data

Challenges

Mismanagement in Enterprise-Level Planning

Reluctance to Adopt Advanced Data Integration Technologies

Data Integration: Evolution

Case Study Analysis

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

Case Study 1: to Combine 23 Disparate Erp Systems into a Single SAP Erp Application

Case Study 2: to Help Global Insurance Providers from Multiple Platforms

Telecommunication and It

Case Study 1: to Provide Robust Integration with Numerous Crm Systems, Various Presence Systems, and Ipex Presence Bot

Retail and Consumer Goods

Case Study 1: Informatica Offered Solutions to Vita Coco's Goals for Upgrading Its Business Intelligence to Drive Growth

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Case Study 1: to Improve Patient Outcomes and Provide Better Preventive Care in Healthcare Verticals

Manufacturing

Case Study 1: Webmethods Helped Prinzhorn Gain An Overview of All the Dataflows in the Company

Regulatory Implications

Introduction

Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002

General Data Protection Regulation

Basel

