Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32 billion (around USD 5 billion) to be executed over a period of two years.

As announced on 2 November 2021, during the first phase of the program running from 3 November 2021 up to 3 May 2022, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 8bn. The first phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).                                                                        

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 13 to 17 December 2021:
                                  

 Number of A sharesAverage purchase price A shares, DKKTransaction value,
A shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)14,428 271,594,711
13 December 202115020,028.73003,004,310
14 December 202117019,620.06003,335,410
15 December 202115019,940.13002,991,020
16 December 202115020,535.73003,080,360
17 December 202117020,301.53003,451,260
Total 13-17 December 2021790 15,862,359
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S 17 December 2021*83720,078.935216,806,069
Accumulated in first phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)16,055 304,263,139
Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)16,055 304,263,139
 Number of B sharesAverage purchase price B shares, DKKTransaction value,
B shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)85,727 1,708,799,736
13 December 20211,75421,536.640037,775,267
14 December 20211,85421,122.410039,160,948
15 December 20211,75421,509.010037,726,804
16 December 20211,75422,111.510038,783,589
17 December 20211,85421,916.790040,633,729
Total 13-17 December 20218,970 194,080,335
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S 17 December 2021*2,54121,633.243254,970,071
Accumulated in first phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)97,238 1,957,850,142
Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)97,238 1,957,850,142

*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller Holding A/S participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.                                                            

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 118,002 A shares and 532,917 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 3.36% of the share capital.
                                                                                                                        

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 20 December 2021

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Stig Frederiksen, tel. +45 3363 3106
Head of Media Relations, Signe Wagner, tel. +45 3363 1901

  

