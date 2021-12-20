English Danish

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32 billion (around USD 5 billion) to be executed over a period of two years.

As announced on 2 November 2021, during the first phase of the program running from 3 November 2021 up to 3 May 2022, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 8bn. The first phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 13 to 17 December 2021:



Number of A shares Average purchase price A shares, DKK Transaction value,

A shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 14,428 271,594,711 13 December 2021 150 20,028.7300 3,004,310 14 December 2021 170 19,620.0600 3,335,410 15 December 2021 150 19,940.1300 2,991,020 16 December 2021 150 20,535.7300 3,080,360 17 December 2021 170 20,301.5300 3,451,260 Total 13-17 December 2021 790 15,862,359 Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S 17 December 2021* 837 20,078.9352 16,806,069 Accumulated in first phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S) 16,055 304,263,139 Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S) 16,055 304,263,139 Number of B shares Average purchase price B shares, DKK Transaction value,

B shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 85,727 1,708,799,736 13 December 2021 1,754 21,536.6400 37,775,267 14 December 2021 1,854 21,122.4100 39,160,948 15 December 2021 1,754 21,509.0100 37,726,804 16 December 2021 1,754 22,111.5100 38,783,589 17 December 2021 1,854 21,916.7900 40,633,729 Total 13-17 December 2021 8,970 194,080,335 Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S 17 December 2021* 2,541 21,633.2432 54,970,071 Accumulated in first phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S) 97,238 1,957,850,142 Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S) 97,238 1,957,850,142

*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller Holding A/S participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 118,002 A shares and 532,917 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 3.36% of the share capital.



Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 20 December 2021

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Stig Frederiksen, tel. +45 3363 3106

Head of Media Relations, Signe Wagner, tel. +45 3363 1901

