Announcement
A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32 billion (around USD 5 billion) to be executed over a period of two years.
As announced on 2 November 2021, during the first phase of the program running from 3 November 2021 up to 3 May 2022, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 8bn. The first phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).
The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 13 to 17 December 2021:
|Number of A shares
|Average purchase price A shares, DKK
|Transaction value,
A shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)
|14,428
|271,594,711
|13 December 2021
|150
|20,028.7300
|3,004,310
|14 December 2021
|170
|19,620.0600
|3,335,410
|15 December 2021
|150
|19,940.1300
|2,991,020
|16 December 2021
|150
|20,535.7300
|3,080,360
|17 December 2021
|170
|20,301.5300
|3,451,260
|Total 13-17 December 2021
|790
|15,862,359
|Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S 17 December 2021*
|837
|20,078.9352
|16,806,069
|Accumulated in first phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)
|16,055
|304,263,139
|Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)
|16,055
|304,263,139
|Number of B shares
|Average purchase price B shares, DKK
|Transaction value,
B shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)
|85,727
|1,708,799,736
|13 December 2021
|1,754
|21,536.6400
|37,775,267
|14 December 2021
|1,854
|21,122.4100
|39,160,948
|15 December 2021
|1,754
|21,509.0100
|37,726,804
|16 December 2021
|1,754
|22,111.5100
|38,783,589
|17 December 2021
|1,854
|21,916.7900
|40,633,729
|Total 13-17 December 2021
|8,970
|194,080,335
|Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S 17 December 2021*
|2,541
|21,633.2432
|54,970,071
|Accumulated in first phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)
|97,238
|1,957,850,142
|Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)
|97,238
|1,957,850,142
*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller Holding A/S participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.
With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 118,002 A shares and 532,917 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 3.36% of the share capital.
Page 1 of 2
Details of each transaction are included as appendix.
Copenhagen, 20 December 2021
Contact persons:
Head of Investor Relations, Stig Frederiksen, tel. +45 3363 3106
Head of Media Relations, Signe Wagner, tel. +45 3363 1901
Page 2 of 2
Attachments
- Announcement - Transactions in connection with share buy-back program - week 50 2021
- Daily transactions in connection with share buy-back program - week 50 2021