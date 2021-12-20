Financial calendar 2022

North Media A/S

Søborg, DENMARK

Company announcement No. 27-2021
20 December 2021


The expected dates for release of Financial Reports and the Annual General Meeting of North Media A/S in 2022 are:

9 February 2022 Annual Report 2021
11 February 2022 Term for submission of items for the agenda of the Annual General Meeting
25 March 2022 Annual General Meeting
4 May 2020 Interim Report Q1 2022
17 August 2022 Interim Report Q2 2022
2 November 2022 Interim Report Q3 2022

This document is an unofficial translation of the Danish original. In the event of any inconsistencies, the Danish version shall apply.