Financial calendar 2022

Company announcement No. 27-2021
20 December 2021
The expected dates for release of Financial Reports and the Annual General Meeting of North Media A/S in 2022 are:
|9 February 2022
|Annual Report 2021
|11 February 2022
|Term for submission of items for the agenda of the Annual General Meeting
|25 March 2022
|Annual General Meeting
|4 May 2020
|Interim Report Q1 2022
|17 August 2022
|Interim Report Q2 2022
|2 November 2022
|Interim Report Q3 2022
For further information
Kåre Wigh, Group Executive Director & CFO, mobile +45 25 65 21 45.
This document is an unofficial translation of the Danish original. In the event of any inconsistencies, the Danish version shall apply.