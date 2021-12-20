Financial calendar 2022

English Danish

Company announcement No. 27-2021

20 December 2021





The expected dates for release of Financial Reports and the Annual General Meeting of North Media A/S in 2022 are:



9 February 2022 Annual Report 2021 11 February 2022 Term for submission of items for the agenda of the Annual General Meeting 25 March 2022 Annual General Meeting 4 May 2020 Interim Report Q1 2022 17 August 2022 Interim Report Q2 2022 2 November 2022 Interim Report Q3 2022

This document is an unofficial translation of the Danish original. In the event of any inconsistencies, the Danish version shall apply.