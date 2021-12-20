1.5 million users in just 18 months - with ONUS, anyone can have some Bitcoin

SINGAPORE, Dec. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ONUS, the Vietnamese digital asset investing mobile application just welcomed its 1.5th million user in October this year, after 1 year and a half of launching on both Google Play and App Store. The application is now ranked highly amongst competitive financial investment applications in the world.

Starting investors in the Vietnamese investment community may find it hard to navigate through the world of Crypto investment and applications that are not very beginner-friendly. Therefore, ONUS was created to make Blockchain technology and the crypto market easier to follow for everyone, walking completely new investors through simple steps to earn their first Bitcoin.

90% of ONUS users are from Vietnam, along with Nigeria, India, the Philippines and Indonesia. With a low starting point for investment from just a few dollars, the ONUS community is for students, taxi drivers, teachers, office workers,... with an income from $250 - $500. Investing is no longer an only upper-class thing.

ONUS’ CEO, Mr Chien Tran believes that investment is the crucial step to wealth, which is why ONUS is making efforts so that most users would have the same financial opportunities in the crypto industry. With the current growth rate, ONUS’ next big target is to reach 10 million users by 2023.

ONUS is now available for download via Google Play and App Store.

App Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/onus-invest-btc-eth-doge/id1498452975

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.vndc

Web: https://goonus.io/

Fanpage: https://www.facebook.com/goonus.io

Telegram: https://t.me/onus_globalchannel

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ONUSFinance

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ad83613a-2118-40e0-9141-a24e86b3c9b9

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/059a0424-9e38-4d8c-a15b-960d856f143e