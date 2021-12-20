The Launch of Emerging Therapies Will Significantly Impact the Waldenstrom Macroglobulinemia Market - Global Emerging Insights and Market Forecast to 2030

Dublin, Dec. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Waldenstrom Macroglobulinemia - Market Insight, Epidemiology and Market Forecast - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This 'Waldenstrom Macroglobulinemia (WM) - Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast - 2030' report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Waldenstrom Macroglobulinemia, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom), and Japan.



The report provides current treatment practices, emerging drugs, and their market share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted Waldenstrom Macroglobulinemia symptoms market size from 2018 to 2030 segmented by seven major markets. The report also covers current Waldenstrom Macroglobulinemia symptoms treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers, and unmet medical needs to curate the best opportunities. It assesses the underlying potential of the market.

Waldenstrom Macroglobulinemia (WM) Disease Understanding and Treatment Algorithm

Waldenstrom Macroglobulinemia (WM) Overview

Waldenstrom Macroglobulinemia, also referred to as a lymphoplasmacytic lymphoma (LPL) with an associated monoclonal IgM paraprotein, is a rare indolent (slow-growing) B-cell lymphoma that occurs in < 2% of patients with Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma (NHL). This usually affects older adults and generally affects the bone marrow but can also occur in the lymph nodes and other tissues and organs of the lymphatic system.



Waldenstrom Macroglobulinemia (WM) Diagnosis and Treatment

It covers the details of conventional and current medical therapies and diagnoses available in the Waldenstrom Macroglobulinemia market to treat the condition. It also provides the country-wise treatment guidelines and algorithms across the United States, Europe, and Japan.



The Waldenstrom Macroglobulinemia market report thoroughly understands Waldenstrom Macroglobulinemia symptoms by including disease definition, symptoms, causes, physiology, and diagnosis. It also provides Waldenstrom Macroglobulinemia treatment algorithms and treatment guidelines for Waldenstrom Macroglobulinemia symptoms in the US, Europe, and Japan.



There are numerous treatment options available for the symptomatic patient pool of Waldenstrom Macroglobulinemia such as Plasmapheresis, Targeted therapy, chemotherapy, chemoimmunotherapy, and Stem cell transplantation/bone marrow transplantation.



IMBRUVICA (ibrutinib), the first-generation BTK inhibitor, is the first drug to be approved in the US (2015) and EU, for the treatment of symptomatic Waldenstrom Macroglobulinemia. Treatment may consist of just one drug (single-agent therapy) or two or more drugs (combination therapy), for enhanced efficacy and longer-lasting responses. The treatment options include alkylating agents (e.g. chlorambucil, and cyclophosphamide), nucleoside analog (fludarabine and cladribine), the monoclonal antibody rituximab, and the proteasome inhibitor bortezomib.



However, the unmet needs including lack of curative therapies, need for therapies with minimal toxicity profile, high clinical and economic burden, and high cost of approved therapies, are driving opportunities in the market.



Waldenstrom Macroglobulinemia (WM) Epidemiology

The Waldenstrom Macroglobulinemia symptoms epidemiology division provides insights about the historical and current patient pool along with the forecasted trend for every seven major countries. It helps recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. This part of The report also provides the diagnosed patient pool and their trends and assumptions.



Key Findings

The total incident cases of Waldenstrom Macroglobulinemia is increased by 7MM during the study period, i.e., 2018-2030.



The disease epidemiology covered in the report provides historical as well as forecasted Waldenstrom Macroglobulinemia (WM) symptoms epidemiology segmented as the Incidence of Waldenstrom Macroglobulinemia, Gender-specific cases of Waldenstrom Macroglobulinemia, Age-specific Cases of Waldenstrom Macroglobulinemia, and Genetic Mutations in Waldenstrom Macroglobulinemia. The report includes the incident scenario of Waldenstrom Macroglobulinemia (WM) symptoms in 7MM covering the United States, EU5 countries (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan from 2018 to 2030.



Country-wise Waldenstrom Macroglobulinemia (WM) Epidemiology

The epidemiology segment also provides the Waldenstrom Macroglobulinemia epidemiology data and findings across the United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.



The total number of incident cases of Waldenstrom Macroglobulinemia associated in 7MM countries was 3,159 in 2020.



Waldenstrom Macroglobulinemia (WM) Drug Chapters

The Waldenstrom Macroglobulinemia report's drug chapter segment encloses the detailed analysis of Waldenstrom Macroglobulinemia early-stage (Phase- I, II, and III) pipeline drugs. It also helps understand the Waldenstrom Macroglobulinemia clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, approval and patent details, advantages and disadvantages of each included drug, and the latest news and press releases.



Waldenstrom Macroglobulinemia (WM) Emerging Drug

Zanubrutinib: BeiGene

Acalabrutinib: AstraZeneca

Waldenstrom Macroglobulinemia (WM) Market Outlook

The report's market outlook helps build a detailed comprehension of the historic, current, and forecasted Waldenstrom Macroglobulinemia market trends by analyzing the impact of current therapies on the market, unmet needs, drivers and barriers, and demand for better technology.



This segment gives a thorough detail of Waldenstrom Macroglobulinemia market trend of each marketed drug and early-stage pipeline therapy by evaluating their impact based on the annual cost of therapy, inclusion and exclusion criteria's, mechanism of action, compliance rate, growing need of the market, increasing patient pool, covered patient segment, expected launch year, competition with other therapies, brand value, their impact on the market and view of the key opinion leaders. The calculated market data are presented with relevant tables and graphs to view the market at first sight.



According to the publisher, the Waldenstrom Macroglobulinemia market in 7MM is expected to grow in the study period 2018-2030.



There are numerous treatment options available for the symptomatic patient pool of Waldenstrom Macroglobulinemia such as plasmapheresis, Targeted therapy, chemotherapy, chemoimmunotherapy, and Stem cell transplantation/bone marrow transplantation. The treatment decisions are based on the severity of symptoms, patient factors including age and functional status, and disease factors including the presence of cytopenias, the rate of disease progression, the level of IgM protein, and the presence of neuropathy.



Treatment may consist of just one drug (single-agent therapy) or two or more drugs (combination therapy). Most studies seem to indicate that combination therapies are more effective, resulting in better and/or longer-lasting responses. The treatment options for Waldenstrom Macroglobulinemia mostly include alkylating agents (e.g. chlorambucil, and cyclophosphamide), nucleoside analog (fludarabine and cladribine), the monoclonal antibody rituximab, and the proteasome inhibitor bortezomib. Chemotherapy followed by the use of Rituximab as a monotherapy or in combination is a primary treatment method, adapted by many.



Key Findings

This section includes a glimpse of the Waldenstrom Macroglobulinemia market in 7MM.



Waldenstrom Macroglobulinemia market size in the seven major markets was USD 134.6 million in 2020.



The United States Market Outlook

This section provides the total Waldenstrom Macroglobulinemia market size and market size by therapies in the United States.



The United States accounts for the largest market size of Waldenstrom Macroglobulinemia in comparison to the EU5 (the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, France, and Spain) and Japan.



EU-5 Countries: Market Outlook

The total Waldenstrom Macroglobulinemia market size and market size by therapies in Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom are provided in this section.



Japan Market Outlook

The total Waldenstrom Macroglobulinemia market Size and market Size by therapies in Japan are also mentioned.



Waldenstrom Macroglobulinemia (WM) Drugs Uptake

This section focuses on the uptake of the potential drugs recently launched or expected to get launched in the market during the study period 2018-2030. The analysis covers the Waldenstrom Macroglobulinemia market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.



This helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake, reasons behind the maximal use of new drugs, and the comparison of the drugs based on market share and size, which will again be useful in investigating factors important in the market uptake and in making financial and regulatory decisions.



Waldenstrom Macroglobulinemia (WM) Pipeline Development Activities

The report provides insights into the therapeutic candidate in Phase I, II, and III stages. It also analyses Waldenstrom Macroglobulinemia key players involved in developing targeted therapeutics.



Pipeline Development Activities

The report covers the detailed information of collaborations, acquisition, and merger, licensing, and patent details for Waldenstrom Macroglobulinemia emerging therapies.



Reimbursement Scenario in Waldenstrom Macroglobulinemia (WM)

Approaching reimbursement proactively can positively impact both during the early stages of product development and well after product launch. In the report, we consider reimbursement to identify economically attractive indications and market opportunities. When working with finite resources, the ability to select the markets with the fewest reimbursement barriers can be a critical business and price strategy.



The high treatment costs, including chemo and other therapies, affect patients' affordability and access to these treatment options. Reimbursement is a crucial factor that affects the drug's access to the market. Often, the decision to reimburse comes down to the drug price relative to the benefit it produces in treated patients.



The disease advocacy groups working in the area of Waldenstrom Macroglobulinemia helps patients with medical billing, insurance coverage, and reimbursement issues. Also, financial assistance is available from both governments and pharmaceutical companies to help people who cannot afford the cost of their medications.

Report Highlights

In the coming years, the Waldenstrom Macroglobulinemia market is set to change due to the rising awareness of the disease, and the Favorable Environment for New Anti-infective Modalities; which would expand the market's size to enable the drug manufacturers to penetrate more into the market.

The companies and academics are working to assess challenges and seek opportunities that could influence Waldenstrom Macroglobulinemia R&D. The therapies under development are focused on novel approaches to treat/improve the disease condition.

Major players are involved in developing therapies for Waldenstrom Macroglobulinemia. The launch of emerging therapies will significantly impact the Waldenstrom Macroglobulinemia market.

Companies Mentioned

Janssen

AbbVie

Takeda Pharmaceuticals

BeiGene

AstraZeneca

Millennium Pharmaceuticals

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc

TG Therapeutics

Gilead Sciences

X4 Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals











For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/k4p264