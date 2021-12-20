Prime Mining Announces Inclusion in the GDXJ

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prime Mining Corp. (“Prime”, or the “Company”) (TSX.V: PRYM) (OTCQB: PRMNF) (Frankfurt: O4V3) is pleased to announce that it has been added to the MVIS Global Junior Miners Index (“GDXJ”) pursuant to the GDXJ’s quarterly review and rebalancing for the fourth quarter, effective at the close of markets, December 17, 2021.



“We are extremely pleased to be included the GDXJ Index,” stated CEO Daniel Kunz. “Prime’s addition to the Index is yet another major milestone in the continued development of the Company, further raising our profile and awareness in the investment community, attracting trading flexibility and value to our investors.”

About Prime Mining



Prime Mining (member of the TSX Venture 50) is an ideal mix of successful mining executives, strong capital markets personnel, and experienced local operators focused on unlocking the full potential of the high-grade Los Reyes Gold-Silver Project in Mexico. Prime Mining has a well-planned capital structure with significant team and insider ownership.

The TSX Venture 50 is a ranking of the top performers in each of 5 industry sectors on the TSX Venture Exchange over the last year.



