Proactive news headlines including Chimeric Therapeutics, Bardoc Gold, RTG Mining and Volt Resources

- Chimeric Therapeutics Ltd (ASX:CHM) is a clinical-stage cell therapy company focused on developing and commercialising a range of chimeric antigen receptor T (CAR T) cell therapies targeting haematological cancers and solid tumours. Click here
- Bardoc Gold Ltd (ASX:BDC) and ASX-200 gold producer St Barbara Ltd (ASX:SBM) have entered into a binding scheme implementation deed which will see St Barbara acquire Bardoc and consolidate gold assets in the Leonora region of Western Australia. Click here
- RTG Mining Inc (ASX:RTG, TSX:RTG) has received commitments to raise US$10 million (circa A$14.2 million) via a private placement to institutional and sophisticated investors. Click here
- Volt Resources Ltd (ASX:VRC) is entering into a strategic collaboration with advanced alkaline battery producer Urban Electric Power (UEP) to develop new technologies aimed at improving alkaline battery performance and reducing costs. Click here
- Australian Potash Ltd (ASX:APC) has taken its recent capital raising proceeds to $12.477 million after completing a share purchase plan with the funds to further advance the flagship Lake Wells Sulphate of Potash (SOP) Project in WA. Click here
- Buru Energy Ltd (ASX:BRU) spudded the Ungani 8H development well at its Ungani Oilfield in the Canning Basin on December 18, 2021. Click here
- Mamba Exploration Ltd (ASX:M24) shares rose as much as 21% higher intra-day to 23 cents after discovering sulphide mineralisation in its first reverse circulation (RC) drill hole (21BHRC001) at the Black Hills priority target within the Darling Range Project in Western Australia. Click here
- Pharmaxis Ltd (ASX:PXS, OTC:PMXSF) has closed the books on its oversubscribed share purchase plan, raising A$2.6 million. Click here
- Galena Mining Ltd (ASX:G1A) has surged past the 30% completion milestone as it works to bring the Abra Base Metals Mine online. Click here
- Golden Rim Resources Ltd (ASX:GMR) has discovered an exciting new gold bounty just in time for Christmas with assays for five reverse circulation (RC) drill holes returning high-grade results. Click here
- Okapi Resources Ltd (ASX:OKR) has extended the closing date for the proposed acquisition of uranium assets in the Athabasca Basin of Canada to no later than January 28, 2022. Click here
- Anson Resources Ltd (ASX:ASN) is working toward completing lithium bromine production wells at the Paradox Project in Utah, with drilling scheduled for the first quarter of 2022 following the rapid completion of site works. Click here
- Poseidon Nickel Ltd (ASX:POS, OTC:PSDNF) is encouraged by the latest batch of infill drilling assays from a program at its Silver Swan nickel camp in WA. Click here
- Kinetiko Energy Ltd (ASX:KKO) has intersected significant gas at its appraisal/development well Korhaan-4 in South Africa. Click here
- Emyria Ltd (ASX:EMD), a data-backed drug development company, has signed a letter of intent with Seattle-based biometric software and hardware company Cydelic to develop a biometric monitoring platform to assist patients and their therapists during psychedelic-assisted therapy. Click here
- Radiopharm Theranostics Ltd (ASX:RAD) has enhanced the skillset of its management team with the appointment of three senior executives. Click here
- Red River Resources Limited (ASX:RVR) has intersected further zones of broad, high-grade gold mineralisation at the Eleanora-Garibaldi and Sunlight targets of the Hillgrove Gold Project in northern New South Wales, strengthening the company’s confidence in the commercialisation of Hillgrove operations. Click here
- SenSen Networks Ltd (ASX:SNS, OTCQB:SNNSF) has been awarded a contract to supply its fuel theft reduction solutions to EG Group Australia (EG) fuel stations across Australia. Click here
- RPM Automotive Group Ltd (ASX:RPM) has entered into a binding agreement to acquire safety products business, Safety Dave Pty Ltd, which will see the company expand into Australia’s growing caravan and camper trailer sectors. Click here
- Greenland Minerals Ltd (ASX:GGG, OTC:GDLNF) has met with Greenland’s Department of Mineral Resources and Justice to discuss the effect of the northern nation’s latest mining bill. Click here
- Blue Star Helium Ltd (ASX:BNL, OTC:BSNLF) will kick off drill pad construction for its Enterprise 16#1 exploration well in Las Animas County, Colorado, in the next few days. Click here
- Montem Resources Ltd (ASX:MR1) has completed a placement of approximately A$3 million at A$0.051 per share, with funds raised to be used to advance feasibility studies for its Tent Mountain Renewable Energy Complex (TM-REX) in Alberta, Canada, and working capital. Click here
- Euro Manganese Inc (ASX:EMN, TSX-V:EMN, OTCQX:EUMNF) has a new CEO at the helm. Click here
- Latin Resources Ltd (ASX:LRS) has identified further high-grade halloysite with good continuity, within kaolinised granite from the Cloud Nine mineral resource area at the company’s wholly-owned Noombenberry Kaolin-Halloysite project in Western Australia. Click here
- Gascoyne Resources Ltd (ASX:GCY) has struck a $20 million convertible note facility with major shareholder Deutsche Balaton AG. Click here
- ioneer Ltd (ASX:INR, OTC:GSCCF) has been invited into the due diligence process for the US Department of Energy’s Advanced Technology Vehicles Manufacturing (ATVM) Loan Program for its Rhyolite Ridge Lithium-Boron Project in Nevada. Click here
- Strickland Metals Ltd (ASX:STK) ends the year with a 1.3 kilometres gold anomaly intersected within the Horse North area in the Celia Shear Zone, along with numerous secondary high-grade intercepts. Click here
- Horizon Minerals Ltd (ASX:HRZ) will acquire the remaining 50% of the high-grade Penny’s Find gold project from Labyrinth Resources Ltd for A$500,000 in cash at settlement and A$250,000 in fully paid ordinary shares in Horizon. Click here
- Altech Chemicals Ltd (ASX:ATC)’s proposed battery materials coating plant at the Schwarze Pumpe Industrial Park in Saxony, Germany, has been assessed as “green” by the independent Centre of International Climate and Environmental Research (CICERO) in Norway. Click here
- PNX Metals Ltd (ASX:PNX) has provided a comprehensive update on its Fountainhead Gold Project in the Pine Creek region of the Northern Territory. Click here
- Danakali Ltd (ASX:DNK, LSE:DNK, OTC:SBMSF) is preparing to capitalise on recent gains in the rock salt spot price, moving to leverage the rock salt resource at its Colluli Sulphate of Potash (SOP) Project in Eritrea, which boasts the world’s highest JORC resource of potash with a solid salt SOP reserve of 1.1 billion tonnes and a rock salt resource of 347 million tonnes at 96.9% sodium chloride. Click here
- Antipa Minerals Ltd (ASX:AZY) is pushing ahead on greenfield and brownfield targets at its Wilki farm-in project and Paterson farm-in project exploration programs, where Newcrest Operations Limited and IGO Ltd respectively are fully funding ongoing exploration activities. Click here
- Stellar Resources Ltd (ASX:SRZ)’s assay results from the second Severn drill hole in this year’s drilling program have confirmed wide zones of high-grade tin mineralisation as part of the Phase 1 drilling program at its flagship Heemskirk Tin Project in Tasmania. Click here
- Animoca Brands Corporation Ltd subsidiary Bondly is preparing to launch its news metaverse concept, Metaprints. Click here
