Casino Group: success of the bond tender offer

Success of the bond tender offer

Paris, 20 December 2021,

Casino Group announces the success of its tender offer launched on 13 December 2021, with the early buyback and cancellation of €60.5 million in aggregate principal amount of notes maturing in February 2025 and August 2026:

Notes Outstanding principal amount prior to the bond tender offer Aggregate principal amount purchased by Casino Outstanding principal amount following the bond tender offer February 2025

FR0012369122 369.9 12.5 357.4 August 2026

FR0012074284 508.3 48.0 460.3



The settlement of the transaction is expected in the coming days.

This press release and the information contained herein does not constitute an offer to repurchase the bonds or an invitation to sell the bonds or an invitation to participate in such an offer to repurchase in, or from, any country in or from which, or from or to any person to whom, such invitation is prohibited by applicable laws and regulations. The distribution of this press release in certain countries may be restricted by law and/or be subject to specific regulations. Persons in possession of this document are required to inform themselves and to comply with all applicable legal and regulatory restrictions.

