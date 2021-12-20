Casino Group: success of the bond tender offer

Paris, 20 December 2021,

Casino Group announces the success of its tender offer launched on 13 December 2021, with the early buyback and cancellation of €60.5 million in aggregate principal amount of notes maturing in February 2025 and August 2026:

NotesOutstanding principal amount prior to the bond tender offerAggregate principal amount purchased by CasinoOutstanding principal amount following the bond tender offer
February 2025
FR0012369122		369.912.5357.4
August 2026
FR0012074284		508.348.0460.3


The settlement of the transaction is expected in the coming days.

