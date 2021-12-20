Groupe Casino : succès de l’opération de rachat de dette obligataire

English French

Succès de l’opération de rachat de dette obligataire

Paris, le 20 décembre 2021,

Le Groupe Casino annonce le succès de son offre de rachat obligataire lancée le 13 décembre 2021, avec le rachat anticipé et l’annulation d’un total de 60,5 millions d’euros d’obligations arrivant à maturité en février 2025 et août 2026 :

ISIN Montant nominal en circulation avant l’offre de rachat Montant nominal accepté au rachat Montant nominal en circulation après l’offre de rachat Février 2025 FR0012369122 369,9 12,5 357,4 Août 2026

FR0012074284 508,3 48,0 460,3



Le règlement livraison de cette opération est attendu dans les prochains jours.

Important Information

This press release and the information contained herein does not constitute an offer to repurchase the bonds or an invitation to sell the bonds or an invitation to participate in such an offer to repurchase in, or from, any country in or from which, or from or to any person to whom, such invitation is prohibited by applicable laws and regulations. The distribution of this press release in certain countries may be restricted by law and/or be subject to specific regulations. Persons in possession of this document are required to inform themselves and to comply with all applicable legal and regulatory restrictions.

Pièce jointe