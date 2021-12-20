Global B Cell Maturation Antigen (BCMA) Targeted Therapy Market & Clinical Trials Insight Research Report 2021-2026

Dublin, Dec. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global B Cell Maturation Antigen (BCMA) Targeted Therapy Market & Clinical Trials Insight 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global BCMA targeted drugs market is expected to witness high growth rates during the forecast period attributing mainly to the increase in prevalence of cancers and rates at which conventional therapies are failing.

Moreover, key players in the market are strategically partnering and collaborating to expand the product portfolio and geographical presence of the company.

Amid region, North America dominated the global market which is mainly credited to the growing number of research and development activities, presence of large pharmaceutical sector and high adoption rates of already approved therapies. Other regions such as Europe, Asia-Pacific are also expected to grow at high rates due to increase in prevalence of disorders and rising awareness among the population.

Over a period of time, the cancer research has deviated for conventional approach and is directed towards the development of novel drugs that selectively targets the oncogenes, thereby reducing the adverse side effects. Genomic analysis have shown that B-cell maturation antigen or CD269 is restrictively expressed in both normal as well as malignant cells at high levels, thus making it an ideal target antigen for development of novel multiple myeloma therapies.

BCMA is a member of tumor necrosis factor family and has critical role in the regulating B-cell proliferation and survival. The interaction of BCMA with its ligand has also shown to promote the progression of cancer. Further, studies have also demonstrated that BCMA is central to the survival of multiple myeloma cells. Therefore, researchers have adopted several approaches to target this antigen as an alternative for the management of multiple myeloma.

Currently, multiple innovative BCMA-targeted treatment modalities, including antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), CAR-T cells, and bispecific T cell engager (BiTE), are under active clinical development. However, two BCMA targeted drug modalities have also entered the market.

Belantamab mafodotin (Blenrep) developed by GlaxoSmithkline was the first BCMA targeted drug approved for patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma who have received at least 4 prior therapies, including an anti-CD38 monoclonal antibody, a proteasome inhibitor, and an immunomodulatory agent. It is an antibody drug conjugate which consists of humanized anti-BCMA IgG1 monoclonal antibody conjugated to monomethyl auristatin F (MMAF, mafodotin) via a non-cleavable maleimidocaproyl (MC) linker.

In April 2021, Abecma developed by Bristol Meyer Squibb has also gain entry into market for the management of multiple myeloma. Abecma is BCMA directed genetically modified autologous chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy which is approved for the same indication.

The entry of Abecma in the market is expected to have a negative impact on the growth of Blenrep sales which is mainly due to its novel mechanism of action, better survival rates, and ability to overcome the limitations of Blenrep. As per our analysis, Abecma will dominate the market during the forecast period. Apart from multiple myeloma, researchers are also evaluating the role of these drugs in other therapeutic conditions including AL Amyloidosis, and various subtypes of lymphoma which will further drive the growth of market.

In addition, several ongoing clinical trials are also evaluating the use of Abecma in combination with other modalities including pembrolizumab, dexamethasone, and other chemotherapeutic agents which aim to enhance the efficacy of the treatment, which will boost this segment during forecast period.

The active research and development in this sector will drive the growth of the market. At present, several BCMA targeting drugs including ciltacabtagene autoleucel, Allo715, CTX-120, MCARH171, and others are present in clinical pipeline which are expected to gain approval during the forecast period.

For instance, US FDA has recently granted priority review for ciltacabtagene autoleucel (cilta-cel), a B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA)-directed chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy developed by Janssen. The rapid approval of these drugs during the forecast period will also drive the growth of market.

